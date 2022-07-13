The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a super full moon seven-day fishing phase and an excellent rainy season weather forecast.
The super full moon occurs tonight and will have some cloud-cover to contend with as it rises overhead. Once it’s directly overhead it will shine brightly until it sets in the early morning hours. Any amount of nighttime cloud-cover is good news for midday anglers. The more clouds block a full moon, the more fishing improves twelve hours later. Thursday night cloud-cover will be greater than tonight, which should significantly improve Friday early afternoon fishing during the underfoot moon.
The rainy season weather forecast will be very good for super full moon fishing. Today a weak to moderate south wind will occur with speeds of five to eight mph. Thursday an ideal southeast wind will produce speeds in the six to nine mph range. Friday and Saturday an east to southeast wind will produce ideal wind speeds in the seven to nine mph range. Sunday a south wind will give anglers an ideal wind speed of eight to ten mph. So other than today, perfect wave-action will occur during the prime fishing periods over the next four days.
Bright sunlight will occur during the early morning to mid-afternoon hours. Therefore oxygen production within healthy vegetation will be very good during the peak fishing periods of the day. Cloud-cover will begin as the sun sets and will block much of the rising super full moon. But by the time it is overhead, it will shine brightly as cloud-cover diminishes. Tonight when the moon is overhead, the feeding activity should be excellent.
Atmospheric pressure will not be a factor this week; which is usually the case during the rainy season. Any pressure change, up or down, occurs over two to three days and amounts to about 0.10 In Hg of change which is not enough to create ‘fish adjustment activity’. So once you catch your first fish of the day, note the depth of the active feeder. It will be that depth, which will be the average depth, which fish will be feeding in all lakes in our area of the state---give or take a few feet up and down.
Best Fishing Days: Today the super full moon will have enough cloud-cover to diminish nighttime feeding and will thus cause more midday feeding activity as a result. Thursday night will be the same as tonight. Midday anglers therefore will experience the best fishing period of the day as the underfoot moon and solar noon occur in harmony.
Thursday and Friday will also produce above-average fishing results, primarily when the moon is underfoot in the afternoon hours. Dissolved oxygen rates will be highest at this time of day, causing fish to eat at the highest rates of the day.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:33 p.m. and solar noon at 1:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven to eight from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period starts later by sixty-five minutes and the feed rating drops one number. By the weekend a feed rating of five will occur from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 12:59 a.m. and midnight at 1:40 a.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 12-2:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by sixty-five minutes and the feed rating drops by one number. As this period advances over the next three days the feed rating drops to three due to the low dissolved oxygen period of the day shutting down feeding activity.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset occurs at 6:10 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:39 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 5-7:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by seventy-three minutes and remains at the same feed rating until this weekend when sunlight and oxygen production begins to improve feeding activity. This weekend a feed rating of four will occur from 9-11:30 a.m.
A third minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 8:49 p.m. and the sunset at 8:23 p.m. producing a feed rating of four and perhaps five from 7-10 p.m. Daily this period starts later by sixty-five minutes and drops in feed rating to a three to four Friday evening.
It should be noted that during a strong full and new moon phase, the sunrise and sunset bites drops off significantly due to the majority of fish feeding during the overhead and underfoot lunar periods. The only fish feeding during the sunrise and sunset periods are the unsuccessful feeders from the two major lunar period. Lakes with weak food-chain will have more feeders during the minor fishing periods than lakes with rich food-chains.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive. Keep children and pets away from waterways and swimming pool areas. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: July 13-16 second half of weak super full moon week, 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon.. .
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.05 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50’.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25’ and 37.5’.This is for the rainy season The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
