The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the week of the super full moon and a rainy season weather forecast that could not be better for full moon fishing.
The super full moon occurs Wednesday. The moon arrives at its closest orbit point to earth at 9:09 a.m. and the moon becomes full at 6:38 p.m. which earns it the ‘super’ designation—super status occurs when either the full or new moons occur within twenty-four hours of the moon arriving at the perigee orbit position.
As is the case with both the full and new moon phases each month, fish feed primarily during the overhead and underfoot daily lunar periods. The sunrise and sunset periods lose active feeders due to the high rate of solar energy interruption that occurs during the overhead and underfoot lunar periods.
Solar energy interruption causes fish adjustment activity. The greater the rate of ‘fish adjustment activity’ the greater the feeding activity will be. And since the overwhelming majority of fish are opportunistic feeders, they will feed when the feeding activity is highest. This week will provide the second highest level of solar interruption this month. The new moon later this month will produce a greater rate of interruption and thus be the best fishing days of the month.
The rainy weather forecast will remain consistent. Daily anglers can expect a southerly wind at ideal wind speeds. A mild southerly wind will occur in the morning hours and gradually increase to an eight to ten mph wind by the late morning to early afternoon hours. Atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor this week with the exception of today when pressure will drop about 0.10 In Hg this afternoon. Fish will be adjusting downward slightly as a result.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Saturday will be the second best fishing days of the month. Tuesday through Thursday the feed rating will climb to seven or slightly better during the midday and midnight hours. The reason the super full moon will not have a better feed rating is because it will be at the low point; away from the solar energy path when it occurs. If it had occurred during the high point a ten rating would have happened.
In contrast, the new moon which occurs July 28 will have an eight rating or better because it occurs two days after the moon being at the high point; directly in the solar energy path.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:18 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and increases in feed rating by one number. Wednesday the moon will be underfoot at 1:33 p.m. and solar noon will occur at 1:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven to eight from 12-3 p.m. From Thursday through Saturday this period starts later daily by one hour and the feed rating drops daily by one number.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 10:48 p.m. and midnight occurs at 1:30 a.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 10 p.m. — 2 a.m. Daily this period starts later by sixty-five minutes and will improve in feed rating by one number. Wednesday the full moon occurs at 12:59 a.m. and midnight at 1:30 a.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 11:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 5:26 p.m. and the sunset at 8:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 5-8:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by seventy minutes and improves to a five rating by Wednesday.
The moonset period occurs today at 3:14 a.m. and will not start to improve the sunrise period until Tuesday when it occurs at 5:03 a.m. Daily this period starts later by seventy minutes. Dissolved oxygen rates will be at the lowest daily rate at this time. However Wednesday through Saturday the moonset will help improve any feeding activity that might occur in deeper lakes mainly.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive. Keep children and pets away from waterways even swimming pool areas. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon.. .
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.00 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50’.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25’ and 37.5’.This is for the rainy season The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com