The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of May gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the week of a super full moon and a spring weather forecast which by the end of the week will produces the beginning of the rainy season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy the wind speeds slowing up slightly as the full moon occurs Tuesday and Wednesday when fish feed heavily as a result.
The strong east wind of the past several days has made fishing difficult, especially on the larger lakes. But this is normal for the end of May and beginning of June, before the rainy season starts. The good news is the strong east wind speeds will subside today to the ten to twelve mph range during the midday and afternoon hours. And Wednesday through the second half of the week, east wind speeds will ideal in the eight to ten mph speed range.
During any full moon phase, cloud-cover determines whether or not fishing is excellent or just good. Today through Thursday cloud-cover will be non-existent which will create excellent midnight fishing, which always means less feeding fishing during the midday period twelve hours later. However with the midday bright conditions feeding fish will be holding tight to protective cover, ambushing their prey.
The full moon occurs Wednesday and the moon arrives closest to earth—lunar perigee--on Tuesday, within the same twenty-four hour period, which earns it the “Super” status. However as far as super full moons, this month’s super full moon will be weak due to the moon moving away from the solar energy path—Friday it arrives at its furthest point from solar energy. This means a very low interruption rate and thus a very low effect on subsequent weather factor changes.
The lower the moon’s interference or interruption of solar energy the lower the fish adjustment activity, which means less ‘need-to-feed’ activity. So this week’s super full moon will be weak in comparison to a super full moon occurring while within the direct path of solar energy. Note: atmospheric pressure change will be a non-factor this week.
Of all fishing factors which cause increased feeding activity, “Atmospheric Pressure Change’ is paramount. This week a daily change amount of 0.05 In Hg will be the average change, which is very weak. Fish will still be feeding well above average rates never the less—a seven to eight rating instead of a nine to ten rating.
If your bait is green it will lead in the strike-count category. Throw in some gold as a flash color and get ready to set the hook because this combination is by far the best right now.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday through Thursday the super full moon will produces excellent midnight fishing and midday fishing as fish primarily feed during the midday lunar underfoot hours and during the bright light of a super full moon. The sunrise and sunset periods will be better than average, but not by much since the moon will be at its weakest position to the solar energy path on Friday.
The Major Fishing Period: The moon is underfoot today at 10:50 a.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases gradually to an eight rating Tuesday and Wednesday during the super full moon. Thursday through Saturday the rating drops off significantly due to the moon arriving at its weakest point, away from the solar energy path. A five rating will occur during next weekend.
The Minor Fishing Periods: The moon is overhead today at 11:26 p.m. and midnight occurs at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in rating to a six to seven rating Tuesday and Wednesday night. The rating will drop off quickly Thursday through Saturday as the moon arrives at its least influential position in relationship to the solar energy path Friday.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moon is rising at 5:17 p.m. and the sunset at 8:12 p.m. A feed rating of five will occur from 5-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by seventy minutes and the rating improves slightly to a six rating Tuesday and Wednesday.
The early morning bite will be weak until the moonset begins to improve the sunrise period. This begins to occur Tuesday when it occurs at 5:48 a.m. and the sunset at 6:32 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5-7:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and produces a six feed rating Tuesday through Thursday and drops off to a four rating for Friday and next weekend.
Safety Notices: Alligators are in the mating season right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning will become a concern as the rainy season weather pattern forms. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 23-29 super full moon, June 7-13 strong new moon, 21-27 super full moon (note: feed rating of new moon in May and June will be five and ten points higher respectively, than the super full moons of both months due to the moon being directly in the path of solar energy, producing a much higher rate of lunar interference).
