The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of July will give Florida’s freshwater anglers a super full moon and an ideal fishing weather forecast which will produce a very bright shining super full moon over the next five nights.
All fishing factors considered, the next five days, excellent fishing will occur during four periods of the day with the two best daily periods occurring during the midday and midnight hours---midnight period is listed as a minor period below but has a one point better feed rating then the sunrise and sunset periods.
This month’s full moon meets the designation of ‘Super’ status because the moon becomes full at 3:33 a.m. on Tuesday and arrives closest to earth---the orbit position of perigee---at 3:25 p.m. Therefore the underfoot lunar period of 2:p.m. on Tuesday will trigger a larger feeding migration, and thus a better feed-rating than the midnight periods Monday night and Tuesday night—solar energy interruption will be very high, which always produces a very high level of ‘fish adjustment activity’…which produces high feed rates.
The weather forecast will enhance the super full moon’s positive effect on feeding fish….actually, being caused by it. Today we have a low pressure system and a medium west wind which could reach fifteen mph during the midday hours. However tonight a high pressure system will enter the state being driven by an east wind. Pressure will climb steadily from 29.88 In Hg starting this evening, and top-out at 30.16 In Hg when the lunar perigee occurs 3:25 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The steady pressure increase will force fish to mass migrate into shoreline shallows all day Monday through Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Tuesday late afternoon and early evening winds will shift out of the southeast and a low pressure system will reverse pressure, dropping 0.28 In Hg steadily, bottoming-out Friday afternoon. In other words, significant pressure increase and decrease over the next four days will help produce excellent super full moon fishing.
When pressure rises significantly, fish adjust upward, and when pressure drops significantly, fish adjust downward. And the more adjustment a fish experiences, the greater the feed rate since all fish species feed opportunistically—lots of movement produces lots of feeding. So the super full moon and its subsequent weather pattern this month will produce a “fish of a lifetime” for many anglers.
I would advise anglers to retie their knots, sharpen their hooks, and peel some line off the spools, because you don’t want….”The One That Got Away’ story, to happen to you over the next four to five days. You ‘will’ be setting the hook on some big fish this week.
You did make plans to fish this week….didn’t you??
Best Fishing Days: Today through Wednesday with Monday through Wednesday being the three days of the super full moon. Fish will be feeding heavily during the midday hours however, with clear nighttime skies and a bright shining super full moon, a large number of fish will be feeding during the midnight period, meaning less feeders twelve hours later. But still…..mass feeding will be occurring during the midday and midnight hours. And the sunrise and sunset periods will have above-average feeding activity as well.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:12 p.m. and solar noon at 1:23 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven or better from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by almost an hour and remains at the same rating until Thursday, which will have a rating of six during the hours of 2-5 p.m. It should be noted that the moon arrives at its closest orbit point from earth—lunar perigee—Tuesday at 3:25 p.m. Therefore the rating could improve to an eight rating from 12-3 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:32 p.m. and the sunset at 7:56 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by seventy minutes and remains at the same rating until the midweek when it drops to a four to five rating during the hours of 9-11 p.m. .
The second minor period occurs when the moonset occurs at 5:57 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:51 a.m. producing a feed rating five from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty-eight minutes and remains at the same rating until the midweek when the rating drops to a four to five rating from 6-9 a.m.
The third minor period occurs when the moon is overhead at 12 a.m. and midnight occurs at 1:23 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Daily this period moves later by about fifty minutes and remains at the same rating through Wednesday night.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 25-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon, June 7-13 strong new moon, 21-27 super full moon (note: feed rating of new moon in May and June will be five and ten points higher respectively, than the super full moons of both months due to the moon being directly in the path of solar energy, producing a much higher rate of lunar interference).
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.30 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.00 and the low level 37.75’ but will be dropped gradually to a maximum of 38.25’ and minimum of 37.50’ by June. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com