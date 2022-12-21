The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers the super new moon phase and a severe winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy fishing during the first two days of the seven-day super new moon phase, and might find success on the last day of new moon phase due to a serious cold front arriving Friday; day of the super new moon.

Ok, the good news is, the super full moon seven-day week started yesterday and will end Monday. So above-average fishing started to occur yesterday and will improve today and even more so on Thursday, which will also be a pre-front fishing day, which are always very good. The end!

