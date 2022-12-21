The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers the super new moon phase and a severe winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy fishing during the first two days of the seven-day super new moon phase, and might find success on the last day of new moon phase due to a serious cold front arriving Friday; day of the super new moon.
Ok, the good news is, the super full moon seven-day week started yesterday and will end Monday. So above-average fishing started to occur yesterday and will improve today and even more so on Thursday, which will also be a pre-front fishing day, which are always very good. The end!
And now for the ‘bad news’ aspect of this popular idiom. Friday two days after the winter solstice, the first serious high pressure cold front arrives from the northwest. The winds will switch from the south southwest to the west 3 a.m. Friday morning. At sunrise a ten mph northwest wind will gradually increase to a fifteen mph speed by the late morning hours. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 0.20 in hg throughout the day as temperatures drop twenty degrees. Fish will be forced to move upward into rapidly declining water temperatures. A stressed non-feeding state will occur.
The cold front is forecasted to be a slow mover, which means the bad news effects will last at least three days if not four days. And the ‘good news’ aspect of the cold front is, bright sunlight will occur Saturday through the middle of next week. I am predicting the next active feeding day will be Monday during the midafternoon hours, which is the last day of the super new moon week. It should be noted that Tuesday and Wednesday of next week more seasonal normal conditions will occur causing fish to return to their normal winter feeding pattern.
So this winter season’s first major blast from the north will shut down the second half of a super new moon week. Anglers will need to master the art of slow and even slower fishing techniques in the midst of a cold north wind, after the cold front arrives. But until then, good fishing conditions will produce ‘good news’ fish stories, which is certainly not so cliché.
Best Fishing Days: The best fishing day of the next five days will be today and Thursday. It should be noted that Thursday will produce the highest water temperatures of the past seven days and will be a pre-front day, with winds out of the south. Clouds will cause fish to be away from thicker cover so be prepared to put down your flipping rod and pick up your pitching and casting rods in order to locate feeding fish moving through open areas of vegetation areas.
But remember Snowbird Angler friend, you must be in the weeds if you want success because this is an extreme fish-eat-fish world and the reason fish survive is because they master the art of remaining in cover---the major of fish are successful at this art. So repeat after me, “Weeds are my friend and I love being in the weeds”, come on…..say it…it is ok.
Florida Fishing Facts: When water temperatures drop into the fifty to low sixty degree range in Florida, freshwater fish species’ metabolisms slow down, causing fish to feed during the warmest water period of the day instead of during the sunrise and sunset periods. And ‘a fish’, will only need to feed successfully every two or three days.
It should be noted that the ‘feeding successfully’ factor is key. Fish feed at a lower success rate in extremely cold temperatures than they do when water temperatures are seventy degrees and above. The less active fish are, the more fish must hunt for their meals, which increases failure to feed rates. Florida freshwater fish do not experience weight gain during the winter season but they don’t suffer extreme weight loss either.
So, applying this key winter weather factor to today through Sunday, the highest feed rating of the next five days will occur Thursday, the day before the new moon, and the day before the cold front, when wind direction changes from the south to the southwest which occurs during the warmest water period of the day.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:37 a.m. and solar noon at 12:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by an average of sixty-five minutes and improves in feed rating by a half number daily. Friday a feed rating of six to seven will occur from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Weather Note: Due to a twenty-degree cold front arriving Thursday night through Saturday the rate of feeding activity will be a two or three at best Friday and Saturday and will occur during the warmest water period of the day, if it occurs at all—1-3:30 p.m.)
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 3:54 p.m. during the end of the warmest water period of the day which is from 1-4 p.m. A feed rating of four to five will occur from 2-4:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by fifty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating. (Again, the weather note provide in the major fishing period segment applies to this period.)
A second minor fishing period occurs today and every day during the winter season (or until water temperatures climb back up into the upper-sixty degree range) when water temperatures climb to the highest degree range of the day. A feed rating of five will occur from 1-4 p.m. Depending on how bright the sunlight has been during the morning hours, the feeding activity could start an hour before solar noon which occurs almost at 12:30 p.m. Sunlight intensity does play a part in which feeding action starts. And when a new or full moon occurs during the warmest water period, it will produce a better feed rating than when the moon is directly overhead or underfoot respectively.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 21-25 weak new moon. January 4-8 medium-strength full moon, 19-23 weak super new moon, February 2-7 strong full moon, 18-22 super new moon, March 4-9 full moon, 18-24, strong new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open seven inches and flowing a combined total of 740 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50’ and 38.50’ respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25’ by March 15. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com