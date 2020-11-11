The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of November gives anglers the super new moon phase and a return to normal fall weather patterns. The storm shut down normal feeding migrations for fish and wildlife over the past few days which means fish will be feeding at above average rates when the low pressure system leaves the state.
Friday through the weekend the low pressure system moves far enough north that the normal fall season weather conditions return. Pressure will be on the rise starting late Friday night and will rise significantly all day Saturday. I expect fish to be on the move into shoreline feeding areas as a result Saturday and Sunday.
The solar-lunar algorithms I always consult all predict a six rating this weekend. However here in Florida I predict the rating will be much higher due to the departure of the tropical storm and the spike in atmospheric pressure Friday night through Saturday night. With water temperatures in the ideal feeding range for the first time since late June, fish can feed at will. Add the pressure spike and normal seasonal fall weather and you have the perfect fishing days to catch lots of quality fish.
The wind forecast will remain challenging for anglers until the weekend. A strong southeastern wind prevails today through Friday with mostly cloudy conditions. However Saturday and Sunday when the super new moon is energizing a high level of fish adjustment activity, bright sunny conditions and rapid rising barometer will force fish shallow and close to cover.
Great fall fishing during a super new moon is as good a fishing experience as an angler could hope for. It’s time to go fishing.
Best Fishing Days: Ideal weather conditions and a super new moon will create excellent fishing Friday through Monday with Saturday being the best of those four days. Pressure will be on the rise all day Saturday which will force fish into shoreline feeding areas.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:05 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:44 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in feed rating to a 6-7 rating by the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 3:25 p.m. and the sunset a 5:35 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 35 minutes and improves in feed rating to a 5 during the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 12-18, super new moon, 27- December 2 full moon, 11-16 new moon, 27-News Years Day full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register and sign-in, which will allow me to email extra bass fishing content directly to you every month to show my appreciation for your readership.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark, and 39’ for the low-level mark.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 19 inches, flowing a combined 1460 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is below the maximum level of 39.50’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com