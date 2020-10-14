The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of October gives anglers the best fishing day of the month due to the super new moon occurring Friday. The new moon occurs this month as the lunar orbit arrives closest to earth. However it will not be in the direct line of the sun’s energy toward earth and therefore will be at fifty percent of a super new moon which was in the direct solar energy path.
The greater the lunar interruption of solar energy, the greater the ‘fish adjustment activity’ will be. And the more fish adjust—become active — the more they need to feed.
A high pressure cold front enters the state late Friday afternoon. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 29.90 to 30.08 In Hg by midday Saturday. A strong north wind will begin early Saturday morning and drop temperatures about five to eight degrees.
Wind speeds will be ideal today through Friday. However Friday winds will switch from the east to the north as the high pressure cold front enters the state. Scattered showers are forecasted for central Florida on Friday.
The good news for the rest of this week besides the super new moon, is that sunshine will dominate every day but Friday which will have a fifty-fifty sun-to-cloud ratio, which I believe is a perfect fishing wind.
So the super new moon and weather front will trigger plenty of ‘fish adjustment activity’ but it’s too bad the moon is currently heading away from the solar energy path to earth as it arrives at its closest orbit point to earth. Otherwise, the feed rating would top-out at ten.
Next month also has a super new moon but the bad news is, it will occur with the super new moon even further away from the solar energy path than it will be this week. Next month’s super new moon will only produce a 6-7 rating at best.
However the water temperatures next month will be well within the ‘ideal feeding temperature range’ for freshwater fish to feed-at-will. Currently water temperatures are still high enough to slow feeding and digestion rates of fish in shallow lakes.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Sunday the super new moon will produce better-than-average fishing. Friday the rating will top-out in the 7-range with the weekend dropping to a 5-6 rating, which will also be the feed rating today.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:26 a.m. and solar noon at 1:11 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and increases to a 7-rating by Friday when the super new moon occurs. For the weekend a 6-rating is likely.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 5:53 p.m. and the sunset at 6:55 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and produces a 5-6 rating on Friday and a 5-rating for the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 14-19 super new moon, October 28- November 3, weak full moon, 12-18, super new moon, 27- December 2 weak full moon, 11-16 strong new moon, 27-News Years Day weak full moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.43 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 39.50’ for the high-level mark, and 39’ for the low-level mark.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 16 inches, flowing a combined 1220 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is below the maximum level of 39.50’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
