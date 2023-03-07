The Highlands County Family YMCA swimming pool hosted the Heartland Senior Games last Saturday where six athletes aged 57 to 94 competed for medals and the chance to move on to the State swimming competition.
South Florida State College sponsored the games for twenty-years. “This year we partnered with the YMCA and plan to build on that relationship,” said Tina Gottas from S.F.S.C.
In preparation for competition Marvin Wolfe and his daughter Megan Reighard volunteered and arranged for set up, award medals, trained six stop watch timers and managed the races. Marvin is the swim coach of the Highlands Hurricanes, a swim club that competes every three weeks in the area and throughout Florida. Marvin said, “We meet every Monday through Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.”
Wolfe trains all levels of swimmers and trained a local gentleman who qualified for the “Iron Man” competition normally held in Hawaii. Iron Man requires a person to bike ride 112 miles, swim 2.4 miles in the ocean and then run a 26.2 mile marathon all within a certain time limit.
Megan is the Aquatics Coordinator at the YMCA but on maternity leave taking care of her 3 1/2 month boy Zael.
Megan said, “Our love for swimming began with my grandparents, Ester and Archie Wolfe. They taught the first Water Safety course and swimming lessons in the area. It’s a family thing and Zael, Ester and Archie’s sixteenth great grandchild will begin swim lessons ASAP.” Obviously they were the perfect team to run the Heartland Senior Games swimming competition.
The eleven events of the morning included a 50, 100, 200 and 500 yard Freestyle swims, a 50, 100, 200 yard Breast Stroke, a 50 yard Butterfly, a 50 and 100 yard Back Stroke and a 100 yard Individual Medley.
Nancy Drach placed first in six races in the 64 age group. Geraldine Fabb won six races in the 78 age division. Brett Bullard in the 57 age group placed first in five races. Jeffery Parrent placed second in four races in the 68 age division. Gary Scharfenberger in the 68 age group won four races. 93 year old Walter Herbruck completed the 200, 100 and 50 yard Freestyle. They all now qualify for State’s swimming competition in the Senior Games.
Herbruck turns 94 this year and has competed in the Heartland Senior Games since they began. He swims 1000 yards a week in the YMCA pool. For twenty years he was an Air Traffic Controller and for fifteen years after was a Medical Lab Technician.
Geraldine Fabb is a snowbird hailing from Ontario, Canada. She was an elementary school teacher and swims at the YMCA four times a week. In December she earned a Gold, two Silvers and three Bronze medals at the Florida State Senior Games in the Tampa area.
Gary Scharfenberger lives in Shelbyville, Kentucky during the summer and is a snowbird residing in Leisure Acres during the winter. “I’ve never had a swim lesson in my life and here I am,” he proudly proclaimed. He’s been competitive swimming for two years and is currently training for a Sprint Triathlon consisting of a 400 yard pool swim, a 8 mile bicycle ride and a 3 mile run.
Nancy Drach winters at Lake Francis and spends her summers in North Carolina. She said “My mom put me in the water when I was real young and I have loved it ever since.” She is an Elementary Sub PE teacher. Besides swimming she runs, bikes and travels.
Brett Bullard was the youngest of the competitors at age 57. He easily passed everyone to win the 50, 100, and 200 yard Freestyle, the 100 yard Backstroke, the 100 and 200 yard
Breaststroke. He just flowed through the water.
Jeffery Parrent had tough competition from Scharfenberger in the 68 age division but came close to a win in the 100 yard Freestyle.
The Heartland Senior Games began January 13 and concludes with tennis competition this weekend at the Thakkar Tennis Center in the Country Club of Sebring.
All the competitors are a wonderful example that no matter your age, you can enjoy your retirement years using a golf club, hitting with a racket, riding a bicycle or taking a lap swim.
If more retirees stayed in sharp by taking up a sport like those who participated in the Heartland Senior Games our health care costs just might go down.