ORLANDO — The Class 2A-Region 3 Championship Swim Meet held at Bishop Moore High School on Nov. 4 produced four state qualifiers; one from Avon Park and three from Sebring (one for swimming and two for diving) who will compete on Friday and Saturday at Sailfish Splash Park Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart.
Josh Farless, from Avon Park, qualified for States in two events, seeding third in the 100 Butterfly and 15th in the 100 Backstroke.
Sophia Kogelschatz, from Sebring, made the cut in the 200 Individual Medley while Rilian Smith and Emma Rowe will represent the Blue Streaks in 1 Meter Diving with Smith seeding at 13 and Rowe at 24.
Individuals and relay teams who finished in the top 24 at Regionals are listed below in place, school, time and individuals.
200 Individual Medley:
Boys: 13. Sebring 2:00.51 William Cochlin, Grant Saunders, Ridge Rego and Mason Griffin. 15 Avon Park 2:06.07 Logan Cox, David Mulero, Jackson Barben and Kent Clark.
200 Freestyle:
Boys: 24. Sebring 2:20.88 Seth Hagen.
200 Individual Medley:
Girls: 3. Sebring 2:23.46 Sophia Kogelschatz.
Boys: 24. Sebring 2:37.13 William Cochlin.
50 Freestyle:
Boys: 20. Sebring 24.61 Mason Griffin.
Girls: 20. Sebring 27.33 Meagon Glisson.
1 Meter Diving:
Girls: 1. Sebring 363.75 Rilian Smith; 6. Sebring 325.70 Emma Rowe; 11. Avon Park 281.10 Madison Talley.
Boys: 7. Sebring 316.30 Peyton Spencer.
100 Butterfly:
Girls: 20. Sebring 1:21.70 Leila Henry.
Boys: 1. Avon Park 52.77 Josh Farless (Regional Champion); 18. Sebring 1:06.71 Wyatt Lundy; 21. Sebring 1:14.34 Ridge Rego; 22. Sebring 1:15.63 Spencer Gill.
100 Freestyle:
Girls: 11. Sebring 58.54 Sophia Kogelschatz.
Boys: 23. Sebring 55.39 Mason Griffin.
200 Freestyle Relay:
Girls: 13. Avon Park 1:59.39 Kendal Lambert, Madison Talley, Riley Sevigny and Hollie Myers; 14. Sebring 2:06.43 Leila Henry, Rilian Smith, Bridgette Harrington and Jenson DeWitt.
Boys: 11. Avon Park 1:39.53 Josh Farless, William Barben, Kent Clark and Jackson Barben; 16. Sebring 1:49.71 Gavin Palasigue, Seth Hagen, Ridge Rego and Grant Saunders.
100 Backstroke:
Girls: 10. Sebring 1:07.89 Meagan Glisson; 21. Avon Park 1:12.53 Hollie Myers.
Boys: 3. Avon Park 56.38 Josh Farless; 18. Avon Park 1:08.66 William Barben; 23. Sebring 1:13.43 William Cochlin.
100 Breaststroke:
Girls: 14. Sebring 1:20.51 Jenson DeWitt.
Boys: 20. Sebring 1:14.66 Grant Saunders; 21. Avon Park 1:15.34 David Mulero; 24. Sebring 1:18.20 Dylan Bond.
400 Freestyle Relay:
Girls: 13. Sebring 4:19.94 Sophia Kogelschatz, Bridgette Harrington, Leila Henry and Meagan Glisson; 15. Avon Park 4:34.82 Hollie Myers, Kinsloe Barben, Riley Sevigny and Kendal Lambert.
Boys: 11. Avon Park 3:51.98 Josh Farless, William Barben, Kent Clark and Jackson Barben; 15. Sebring 4:15.65 William Cochlin, Ridge Rego, Wyatt Lundy and Mason Griffin, Wyatt 9 Griffin, Mason 12
In girls team points out of 22 schools, Sebring finished in ninth place with 97 points and Avon Park finished in 20th with 18 points.
In the boys team points, Avon Park finished 16th with 64 points and Sebring finished 18th with 26 points.
Class 1-Region 3 — Lake Placid
ORLANDO — The Class 1A-Region 3 Championship Swim Meet was hosted by Lake Highland Prep. The event produced six state qualifiers for the Lake Placid Green Dragons; two individual swimmers and a relay team that will compete on Sunday at Sailfish Splash Park Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart.
Peyton Ming qualified for States in two events, seeding second in the 100 Butterfly and third in the 100 Backstroke.
James Baker made the cut in the 50 freestyle and is seeded 24th. Baker and Ming are half of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that is seeded 11th.
Individuals and relay teams who finished in the top 24 at Regionals are listed below starting with place, individuals name and time.
200 yard medley:
Girls: 7. Rachael Peitz, Jaida Goodyear, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc 2:03.19.
Boys: 9. Nathan Feagley, Keith Sigrist, Eli Ming and Hunter Lane-Costello 1:56.24
200 yard freestyle:
Girls: 19. Pietz 2:20.42
Boys: 19. Lane-Costello 2:13.53, 21. Chase Cronin 2:14.82
200 Individual Medley:
Girls: 15. Goodyear 2:37.08, 22. Lily Stam 2:46.97
Boys: 20. Sigrist 2:29.76, 21. Feagley 2:30.47
50 Freestyle:
Girls: 9. Chelsea Leblanc 26.76; 16. Reagan Lightsey 27.39
Boys: 4. Baker 22.87; 6. Maulden 23.80l 18. Zach Ward 25.17; 20. Ethan VonMerveldt 25.38
Diving:
Girls: 9. Chloe Leblanc 289.05
100 Butterfly:
Girls: 8. Chloe Leblanc 1:08.89; 22 Brooke Moon 1:21.83
Boys: 1. Peyton Ming 49.77; 8. Eli Ming, 1:04.36; 19. Ward 1:20.02
100 Freestyle:
Girls: 12. Chelsea Leblanc 1:00.13; 17. Lightsey 1:02.51
Boys: 3. Baker 49.63; 9. Maulden 53.15; 16. VonMerveldt 55.91; 20. Lane-Costello 56.99
500 Freestyle:
Boys: 21. Cronin 6:23.23
200 Freestyle Relay:
Girls: 6. Lightsey, Peitz, Goodyear, Chelsea Leblanc 1:49.17
Boys: 2. Baker, VonMerveldt, Maulden, Peyton Ming 1:33.06
100 Backstroke:
Girls: 12. Peitz 1:09.72; 20 Karis Register 1:16.11
Boys: 1. Peyton Ming 51.82; 14. Feagley 1:05.00
100 Breaststroke:
Girls: 13. Goodyear 1:20.46; 19 Moon 1:24.07
Boys: 14. Sigrist 1:16.65; 18. Charlie Arseneau 1:19.77
400 Freestyle Relay:
Girls: 12. Register, Chloe Leblanc, Stam, Lightsey 4:18.69
In girls team points out of 23 schools, Lake Placid finished in 10th place with 105.5 points and in the boys team points the Green Dragons finished sixth with 163 points.