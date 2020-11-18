AVON PARK — Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid were each represented in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Championship at either the Class 1A (held last Saturday) or Class 2A (held last Friday) at the Sailfish Splash Park Aquatic Athletics Center in Stuart.
Only the top 24 of each event in each class were invited to compete with that being cut down to the top 16 after the preliminary round.
For the Avon Park Red Devils, Josh Farless qualified for the state championship Class 2A in two events, the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Farless placed second in the butterfly preliminaries with a time of 51.95, less than a second behind Baker County High School’s Braedon Knight, who seeded first for the finals with a time of 51.17.
Farless placed second in the 2A Championship finals, improving his time to 51.82 as Knight placed first in the event with a time of 51.01.
In the backstroke, Farless finished sixth in the preliminaries with a time of 53.16 and also finished sixth in the finals with a time of 54.21.
Sophia Kogelschatz represented the Sebring Blue Streaks in swimming and Rilian Smith and Emma Rowe for 1-meter diving.
Kogelschatz finished 22nd in the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 2:24.01.
Smith finished sixth in diving with a score of 327.85 and Emma Rowe finished 12th, posting a score of 305.40.
For those interested in team points, the Avon Park Boys (Farless) tallied 30 points to place the Red Devils in 24th out of 48 teams.
Sebring Girls combined for 18 points to finish 29th out of 37 teams.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons competed on Saturday in the Class 1A Championship with Peyton Ming and James Baker each participating two individual events and also a relay team.
Baker, despite putting up solid times, was unable to qualify for the finals in both events during the preliminaries. Baker finished 22nd in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.75 and 19th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.30.
Baker would make the finals anchoring the 200 freestyle relay team that that consisted of Peyton Ming, Ethan VonMerveldt, Daniel Maulden and Baker.
The Lake Placid relay team finished 13th in the preliminaries with a time of 1:32.27 to qualify for the finals with Ming, Hunter Lane-Costello, VonMerveldt and Will Waldron Jr. swimming. Posting nearly the same time in the finals at 1:32.52, the Green Dragon relay team moved up two positions to finish 11th.
Ming made the finals in two events, the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke.
In the butterfly, Ming finished fifth in the preliminary with a time of 49.39 and finished fourth in the finals with a time of 49.00.
Ming would also finish fourth in the backstroke in the finals with a time of 51.50. Ming qualified third in the preliminaries with a time of 51.50.
The Lake Placid boys totaled 42 team points that placed Lake Placid 16th out of 33 schools.