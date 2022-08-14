LAKELAND — The Avon Park and Lake Placid swim teams had the opportunity to attend a Swim Clinic with the Gold Medalist and world record holder Ryan Lochte and his coach/father. The clinic was held at the Lakeland Country Club on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The clinic was sponsored by the Lochte Family and their organization Legacy Swimming.

Avon Park had eight of its student athletes and two coaches along with nine student athletes and two coaches from Lake Placid. During the clinic Lochte and his father spoke to the athletes and coaches about goal setting, leadership, and many other things that will help each athlete be successful in and out of the water. They shared stories of Lochte and his success along with drills and techniques for each of the strokes.

