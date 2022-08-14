LAKELAND — The Avon Park and Lake Placid swim teams had the opportunity to attend a Swim Clinic with the Gold Medalist and world record holder Ryan Lochte and his coach/father. The clinic was held at the Lakeland Country Club on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The clinic was sponsored by the Lochte Family and their organization Legacy Swimming.
Avon Park had eight of its student athletes and two coaches along with nine student athletes and two coaches from Lake Placid. During the clinic Lochte and his father spoke to the athletes and coaches about goal setting, leadership, and many other things that will help each athlete be successful in and out of the water. They shared stories of Lochte and his success along with drills and techniques for each of the strokes.
Ryan jumped in the pool with the 56 athletes who attended to demonstrate and work with the swimmers individually. While in the pool with them he praised the students and gave them pointers on their stroke technique.
How many student athletes can say they have raced an Olympian? Reeve Moulds from Avon Park and Brice Creel, Lake Placid alumni swimmer/coach, raced Ryan Lochte in a 50 backstroke! At the end of the session Ryan posed for photos, individual, group(s) and signed autographs.
I believe that everyone, athletes and coaches alike learned a great deal of knowledge that will help them to be successful. This was a once in a life time opportunity and we were fortunate to be able to attend with our teams and friends from both Highlands and Polk counties.