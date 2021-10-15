SEBRING — Habitat for Humanity held the 10th Annual Golf “Fore” Homes Tournament at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The event had three flights consisting of 108 golfers who made 27 foursomes. The golfers had a blast as they played on the Turtle Run Course.
The proceeds from the tournament will benefit Highlands County Habitat for Humanity. Since 1990, Highlands County Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 200 families with new home construction, home rehabilitation, minor/critical home repair and home accessibility additions. Thanks to the generosity of donors, staff, the board of directors and volunteers, Habitat has continued to make tremendous progress toward eliminating substandard housing throughout our community.
“This is a fundraiser to build homes for families in need in Highlands County,” explained Habitat for Humanity’s Family Services Manager Nancy Ginorio. “This is our 10th year holding this event and our fifth year having it at Sun ‘N Lake. We love the hospitality, golfers and the course. We had a great turnout this year.”
In the first flight the quartet of Eric Rankin, Dominic Costanzo, Martin Knapp and Thomas Watson placed first with 61 strokes. Coming in a close second was the team of Chet Brojek, Chuck Best, Steve Rewis and Marty Gillilan with 62. There was a tie for third place and after matched cards the foursome of Andre Galella, Terri Griffin, Richard Bray and Glen Guillemette claimed third with 63.
Flight two went to the squad of Don Young, Charlie Smyth, Heidi Crutchfield and Lars Bylund, who came in with 64. Second place came down to matched cards with the team of Joan Hicks, Rich Maxey, Leigh Paulk and Roy Langston placing second with 66. Also with 66 and placing third was the foursome of Brian Pollock, Mark Demoe, Paul Bottitta and Danny Hammock.
The group of Gary Wessel, Steve Jackson, Bert Lucas and Dennis Lester came out on top in the third flight with 64 strokes. In second place with 65 was the Hall family made up of Warren Hall, Matt Hall, Griffin Hall and Brody Hall. Rounding out the top three was the quartet of Gregg Bagetis, Nancy Bagetis Ron Merrick and Christine with 67.
“It was a wonderful event for a wonderful cause,” said Kay Maher. “Pastor Ron did a wonderful job of getting everyone together, the prizes, the community coming together for such a wonderful event was very impressive. Sun ‘N Lake always has such great hospitality and appreciates everyone that comes out to play in these events. I think for a four girl team we did awesome! I’m not sure if we won anything but it was all for a good cause and that’s all that matters. We had so much fun, the weather held out for us and the course conditions were fabulous.”
In the Closest to the Pin contest on hole No. 6 Larry Hedley won with 28 inches and hole No. 15 Kay Maher won with 3 feet. The Longest Drive on hole No. 1 went to Matt Hall.