The Second Annual Tribute Outing

SEBRING — The Tribute Outing at the Golf Hammock Golf Course was established by the Golf Hammock Ladies League to honor golfing friends who died during the past year, while recognizing the mission of the honoree’s favorite charities. The honorees this year were: Terry Crocker, Geno Fronk, Pete Mezza, Harvey Riffle and Jim Sparks.

