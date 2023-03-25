The Second Annual Tribute Outing
SEBRING — The Tribute Outing at the Golf Hammock Golf Course was established by the Golf Hammock Ladies League to honor golfing friends who died during the past year, while recognizing the mission of the honoree’s favorite charities. The honorees this year were: Terry Crocker, Geno Fronk, Pete Mezza, Harvey Riffle and Jim Sparks.
This year the Tribute Outing benefitted the Highlands County Humane Society and the Florida State High School Rodeo Association. All funds raised were shared between the two charities, with each charity receiving $1,717. Funds for the charities would not have been possible without the generous support of donors and individuals, as well as the enthusiasm of the golfers, who were thrilled to once again support local charities through this event.
We probably all know something about the Highland County Humane Society (HCHS). If you don’t, they provide a shelter for animals who are often sick, hurt, unwanted, abused and lonely. The HCHS is often the last chance for animals to find a loving home. HCHS offers low- cost vaccinations, deworming, heartworm, and feline leukemia testing. Their Affordable Pet Care Clinic offers quality affordable veterinary care to the public.
The purpose and goal of the Florida High School Rodeo Association (FHASRA) is to build character, citizenship, professionalism and good sportsmanship in the young people of Florida by supporting and competing in the sport of rodeo. Each member of the FHASRA is expected to participate in membership fundraising, maintain education requirements, care for themselves as well as the animals in their care, and assist in the operation of community events. Through competition throughout the country, they develop friendships for a lifetime and strength of character.
The Second Annual Tribute Outing, based on a Ryder Cup format, provided a challenging and fun-filled day of golf. Ted Crawford and Theresa Hahn were captains of the GREEN team, and Tracy Crawford and Rich Hahn were captains of the ORANGE team. Captains were responsible for selecting their teams and pairings.
Eight 4-player teams did their best, but someone had to win, and someone did. The Orange Team! Closest to the pin winners were: Ted Crawford, Pat David and Mike Saleeba. It was a great day for the family members as well, enjoying lunch while watching a montage about their “honoree”. The smiles in the GH Restaurant were so broad there wasn’t room for another person.