AVON PARK – The Sebring Chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart held its 7th Annual “Lefty” St. Pierre Purple Heart Golf Tournament in near perfect conditions at River Greens Golf Course, except for an unexpected visitor. Golfers were diverted away from holes 14 to 18 due to a cow wondering around on the greens.
Roland “Lefty” St. Pierre passed away in 2017 at the age of 94. He was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge in January 1945 and was a 30-year member at River Greens Golf Course.
The event was a four-person scramble format broken that was down into three flights with a closest to the pin (CTP) contest on holes No. 3, 5 and 8.
“All the funds we raise go 100% to the Veterans Service Office to be distributed to needy veterans,” said Tournament Organizer Harry Marsh. “We had a total of 84 golfers that participated today. We have a lot of veterans that participate in this event. The course was in good shape. We pack them in for the past seven years and they are very loyal to Lefty and our cause. We pull in about $6,000 annually. We buys gas cards and Publix cards because we have a food pantry but the perishables we can’t store so we give them a gift cards. The gas cards are so they can get to doctors appointments and things like that. That is just part of it.”
In the first flight after matched cards the foursome of Tim Harker, John Epely, Zack Reeve and Charlie Oxender claimed first place with a gross of 58 strokes. Also with 58 and placing second was the team of Terry Cadwell, George Dumas, David MacNally and Larry Roy. Rounding out the top three was the squad of Rodney Davis, Clay Davis, Glen Wotipka and Joel Wotipka with 60.
The second flight went the quartet of Bruce Rice, Jim Paul, Merl Adams and Randy Garske who came in with 62. Don St. Onge, Dee St. Onge, David Kelly and Anne Kelly came in close second with 63. Finishing in third was the group of Ken Koon, Michele Koon, Chris Widger and Nancy Ballinger who fired a 66.
Flight three was won by the team of Tim Thomas, Bob Bourget, Ken Brunswick and Gil Heier with 63. The foursome of Jerry MacGeorge, Bill Bunger, Ken Decant and Mike Versalille placed second with 67 strokes. Third place went to the group of Robert Bowers, Steve Arrand, Ed Stemmle and Ron Spatafore who came in with a 68.
In the CTP contest winners were Janella Forcier on hole No. 3, George Dumas on No. 5 and Hannah Castillo on No. 8.