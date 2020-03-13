Thursday, the National Hockey League, after a meeting of its Board of Governors, announced it would pause the 2019-20 season due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus. As a member club, the Tampa Bay Lightning will not be playing games until the NHL, along with government and health officials, decide the timing is right to return to the ice. This is obviously a tough and disappointing decision for everyone, but one that is appropriate to prioritize the safety of our fans, partners, players and staff. The team will continue to work in consultation with the NHL, as well as with city and county representatives, to monitor the situation moving forward.
The Lightning will be making additional announcements, including regarding ticket information, as details become available.