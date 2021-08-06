LAUREL, Miss. – Avon Park AAA’s search for a World Series title came to an end on Tuesday. The Red Devils dropped a close game 2-1 against the South Carolina. South Carolina was the state runner-up team in the final loser’s bracket game of the Division II AAA Dixie Youth Baseball World Series. The Florida representatives didn’t go home empty-handed as they still grabbed third place in the tournament.
Coach Mason Cobb said he was proud of the group of boys he coached who went all year long without losing a game until they got as far as they did. When teams get to that level, one or two bounces could be the difference.
“Our kids were every bit as talented as whoever ends up winning the championship,” Mason said. “It’s good to know our little town produces ballplayers as talented as other ballplayers in the state that travel year round.”
Sergio Duran led off with infield single but was retired at second as Kasen Jackson hit into a fielder’s choice. Kasen himself moved up to second on a passed ball. Krew Cobb walked to give Haizen Cobb an opportunity to get himself a lead early on. However, he struck out and Jace Jackson grounded out to end the inning.
Haizen started on the mound for Avon Park and stranded two runners in what was a scoreless first inning for both squads.
Ty Parker drew a two-out walk after Jackson Hancock went down swinging and Kolton Elder grounded out. He was stranded when Colton Buice struck out looking to end the half inning.
After a 5-3 groundout, South Carolina runner-up got a baserunner on a single and a couple passed balls moved him to third. But the Avon Park starter left the runner stranded thanks to a strikeout and a ground ball to the first baseman in Jackson Hancock.
In the third, Avon Park earned a pair of baserunners with no out thanks to a leadoff single by Mason Bennett and a hit-by-pitch for Ty Cleveland. A perfect opportunity with the top of the lineup coming around. Duran then got a bunt single to load the bases.
Kasen scored Bennett from third with a bloop single into center field but Cleveland was thrown out at third. Krew moved the runners over with sacrifice bunt and Haizen battled in an attempt to plate more runs but he struck out and stranded Duran and Kasen.
The righty Haizen worked two quick outs via groundouts to Krew on four pitches. But found himself in trouble after walking the next two on 11. Kasen helped his pitcher escape trouble with a leaping grab on a lineout to end the inning.
The Red Devils got nothing in the fourth as they went down 1-2-3. And the Palmetto Staters finally broke through. Haizen got a strikeout swinging sandwiched between a hit batter and a single. His fourth batter of the inning launched the third pitch he saw deep into left field for a two-RBI double. It gave South Carolina the lead and ended Haizen’s day.
Replaced by Jace Jackson, Haizen wasn’t incredibly sharp but had held the South Carolina lineup to no runs until that inning. He finished with four hits, three walks and two runs allowed along with one hit batter and two strikeouts on 72 pitches through 4.1 innings.
Jace forced a groundout on one pitch as the runner moved to third then got the next batter swinging to end the inning and prevent further damage.
Avon Park got a pair of baserunners with two outs due to a one-out hit-by-pitch for Mason Bennett and a two-out single by Kasen. A good base hit could surely bring Bennett home for the tie. However, Krew struck out looking and left both runners on.
Jace worked another scoreless inning, keeping the deficit at 2-1 as his team was down to its final at-bats. He utilized a groundout, strikeout and pop out to work around a leadoff single.
If the Red Devils wanted to mount a comeback, the sixth inning didn’t start out too promising. Haizen and Jace went down on strikes to start the top of the frame. Hancock gave Avon Park a two-out baserunner with a single. But the hits ended there as Avon Park’s season came to a close on an Elder pop out to the pitcher’s mound.
The problem with facing their Palmetto State opponents was they did the same things Avon Park did to beat teams: have great pitching and play good defense.
Even though his team didn’t get the win, there was something Mason felt was definitely an achievement. He was told they’d never been held to no runs until these two teams played the first time.
“That’s a hitting team,” Mason said. “That’s what their strength was and for our boys to go up against something like that. Not only beat them once, but also come back and almost beat them twice. It shows you the talent level and the competitiveness that our boys had.”
That level of scrappiness is one of Mason’s favorite things about a group of players Mason always said doesn’t have a single superstar but 12 all-stars.
“They don’t quit. They’re fighting for their teammates beside them,” Mason said. “If we get down, they keep coming back and that’s what I enjoy about them. They’re a great group of boys. They get along. Their parents get along. It’s just a good group.”