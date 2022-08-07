SEBRING – School is not in session yet but Sammi Rather is already making a big impact as an incoming freshman. Rather and Alayna Myhre took the initiative to raise money for the Sebring High School tennis program by starting a Grip N’ Rip Tennis Tournament at the Thakkar Tennis Center.

There were around 30 participants at the tennis tournament with a $20 fee to enter. Twenty to 25 people sent donations because they were unable to attend the event. $1,200 was raised during the event with numerous donations the total amount raised reached nearly $2,500. The event was sponsored by Dr. T.C. Lackey.

Recommended for you