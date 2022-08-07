SEBRING – School is not in session yet but Sammi Rather is already making a big impact as an incoming freshman. Rather and Alayna Myhre took the initiative to raise money for the Sebring High School tennis program by starting a Grip N’ Rip Tennis Tournament at the Thakkar Tennis Center.
There were around 30 participants at the tennis tournament with a $20 fee to enter. Twenty to 25 people sent donations because they were unable to attend the event. $1,200 was raised during the event with numerous donations the total amount raised reached nearly $2,500. The event was sponsored by Dr. T.C. Lackey.
“I was noticing that our team has a lot of things that we need that other sports, like football or basketball, has like jackets, bags and things like that,” explained Rather. “I was trying to figure out something to do to bridge that gap. I was talking to my friend, Alayna, and we came up with a tennis tournament fundraiser. It was kind of a spur of the moment thing, I texted Dr. (T.C.) Lackey who is the Highlands County Tennis Association president and he gave us permission for it and it turned out to be a great event. It was last minute and summertime so a lot of people couldn’t make the event but we received a lot of donations. Dr. Thakkar donated a large amount that will help the team a lot.”
The event boasted breakfast, a photo booth in which players dressed up in silly props to take pictures and Thyme 2 Dine food truck showed up for lunch.
The event was broken down into two divisions, D1 and D2, in which players were separated by their experience in tennis. The D1 winners were Todd Whalen and Bruce Wyse. The D2 winners were Tyler and James Baker. There was a consolation round that was mixed divisions.
The finals of the consolation began as it started to raining. Due to the heavy rain the teams decided to call it a draw in the name of sportsmanship.
“I’ve been doing this for nearly 15 years and this is the first time that anyone has taken any initiative to start a tournament without any support,” said Coach and Dr. T.C. Lackey. “It is fabulous. It is awesome the amount of money he raised, $1,000 at the event and then donations, we ended up with nearly $2,500. All sports are self-supported and we don’t have a lot of backing so that will cover our tennis balls, uniforms and travel expenses this coming up year. I think Sammi is planning another event October with a play on Halloween and hopefully get some more money for the boys and girls tennis teams. I think it is a neat thing he is doing.”
“It would not have been possible without the help of numerous people,” explained Sammi. “Alayna really helped me out a lot to get it going. It was definitely a group effort and it wouldn’t have been executed the way I wanted it to without everyone’s help.”
Sammi and Alayna plan to keep the event going for years to come.
“I want to do the Grip N’ Rip Tennis Tournament for all four years that I am in high school,” added Sammi. “Hopefully even after I graduate, I want to keep it going as long as I can. I want to help the team in anyway I can. Tennis is a secondary sport and isn’t really talked about at the school but I want to be able to look back and say I helped my team.”
If you would like to donate, please contact Sammi at 863-991-4428. Please make checks payable to Sebring High School Tennis.