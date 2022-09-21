SEBRING — The city saw a lot of competitive tennis over the weekend as it played host to the Racquet Arcade Open, a Level 5 Open junior event through the United States Tennis Association. Boys and girls matches for both 12u and 14u singles. Play was split between Sebring High School and the Thakkar Tennis Center.
The tournament saw a pair of Highlands County residents participate. Both competed in the 12 & Under section for their respective genders.
Avon Park’s Dakota Brown was eliminated in the Flight B quarterfinals. She lost to Aleksandra Burnquist of Winter Garden in straight sets 6-0, 6-1. Brown still had a chance to keep playing with the consolation bracket. However, she was one-and-done there too with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 loss to Valeriya Higgins of Bradenton.
Liam Helms of Sebring was also defeated in straight sets in his first match, losing 6-0, 6-0 in the round of 16 to Vedahas Yeturu of Tampa. He was then eliminated altogether by Tampa’s Tajesh Reddy Bomma 6-1, 6-2 in the consolation quarterfinals.
Katherine Ilyasova from Juno Beach won the Girls 12 & Under title for Flight B. She defeated Ava Coy 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 to cap off a tournament where she didn’t drop a single set.
Stuart’s Louisa Kypreos claimed the title for Girls 12 & Under Flight A. She beat Hayeon Song of Weston 6-3, 6-2. Kypreos too had an undefeated weekend set-wise including a quarterfinal win over Julia Chesman.
Abner Yu of Bradenton won the Boys 12 & Under title for Flight A, defeating Patrick Paun (Hollywood) 10-6 in a third set tiebreaker after splitting the first two sets 2-6, 6-4. His first set loss to Paun was Yu’s only set loss of the weekend. Daniel Levine (Wellington) beat Rishik Yellu 7-5, 6-0 for the Flight B title. Like several other champions, he won every match in straight sets.
After fighting out a 10-point tiebreak Set 3 11-9 in the round of 16, Jessica McLean of Pembroke Pines defeated her next three opponents in straight sets for the Girls 14 & Under championship. She won 6-4 6-3 against Boca Raton’s Sreenidhi Poonjolai in the final round.
Tomas Orrego of Coral Gables swept his way through Flight B for the Boys 14 & Under championship, defeating Bradenton’s Ryan Bedwick in the final round 6-1, 6-4. Flight A’s champion was Cristobal Plasencia of Boca Raton who beat Chance Rozpedski of Bradenton 6-1, 7-5 to cap off a weekend of sweeps for him.