LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons got off to a slow start and attempted to rally late but it wasn’t enough to stop the Moore Haven Terriers. The Green Dragons were unable to pull ahead and the Terriers took the victory with a final score of 64-53.
“There was no effort and no energy,” said Lake Placid Coach Brandon Lykes. “We fought through adversity during the fourth quarter and made it a two possession game. Didn’t have enough to finish the game. I’m proud of them for coming back but we have to start better. Bilal Abuelouf played his butt off on both sides of the ball. He gave it everything he had.”
In the first period the Green Dragons started the scoring with a deep 3-pointer and jump shot by Travelle Wiggins to put Lake Placid up 5-0. Moore Haven went on a five point run to tie the game. One’ Sholtz made a basket followed by a 3-pointer by Wiggins. The Terriers pulled slightly ahead with a score of 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.
The Terriers expanded their lead in the second period. Moore Haven went on a seven point run to make the score 19-10. Lake Placid made their first basket of the quarter when Sholtz sank a jump shot but Moore Haven answered with a 3-pointer. Lake Placid’s Bilal Abuelouf then sank two 3-pointers in a row to narrow the deficit to 22-18. The Terriers then took over with a 12 point run consisting of two baskets, two 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to give Moore Haven a commanding lead of 34-18 at halftime.
In the third period the Green Dragons continued to trail the Terriers. Lake Placid made an impressive five 3-pointers, three by Lazavion Brown, one by Abuelouf and one by Alejandro Rodriguez. Abuelouf led the Green Dragons in assists with seven. Wiggins added a jump shot and Brown charged down the court for an easy layup. Wiggins stole the ball seven times for Lake Placid. The Green Dragons scored a total of 19 points while Moore Haven scored 14 making the score 48-37.
Lake Placid tried to keep the momentum going in the fourth period and the game became much more physical. Moore Haven made four trips to the line and made six of eight shots. The Green Dragons’ Brown made a 3-point and a layup. Wiggins added a jump shots and a layup, Abuelouf charged down the court for an easy layup and Kyle Abraham contributed a bucket but Moore Haven maintained their lead to defeat Lake Placid, 64-53.
The Green Dragons will practice through the break and be back in action on Dec. 3 against Candlelight Christian Academy.