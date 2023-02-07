The Annual Thakkar & Thakkar Valentine’s Mixed Doubles Tournament turns 28 this February. What makes it so special is that a number of players from the Highlands County Tennis Association have played in it since 1995, proving that tennis is indeed a lifetime sport.

This year’s tournament will be held at the Thakkar Tennis Center in the Country Club of Sebring, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19. Players of all ages and ability are invited. Membership in the center is not required, just a love of the game.

