The Annual Thakkar & Thakkar Valentine’s Mixed Doubles Tournament turns 28 this February. What makes it so special is that a number of players from the Highlands County Tennis Association have played in it since 1995, proving that tennis is indeed a lifetime sport.
This year’s tournament will be held at the Thakkar Tennis Center in the Country Club of Sebring, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19. Players of all ages and ability are invited. Membership in the center is not required, just a love of the game.
The fee to participate is $40 per adult, $20 for students. Each player receives a prized collectible Valentine’s jersey and are asked to bring a silent auction item and a can of new tennis balls.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and play begins at 8:30 a.m. Morning refreshments are provided and lunch pay-as-you-go by Thyme-2-Dine Streatery Food Truck will offer luscious lunches. The not-to-miss awards banquet will be held at the Lackey family home via their yearly generosity. Cost to attend the banquet dinner and AM refreshments for those not playing tennis is $20.
Every season proceeds from various Highlands County Tennis Club tournaments are awarded as scholarships to area high school senior class tennis players who plan to go on to higher studies.
Teams are divided into divisions according to ability so their is a chance for all to win a trophy. If you cannot find a partner contact Jane Hollinger at 863-44-2499 or J_Hollinger@yahoo.com and she will find you a partner.
Entry deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. You can bring a check and your partner’s to the court and give to center tennis professional, Horace Watkis. Best time to reach him are weekday mornings at the courts or drop form with check to HCTA in court side fees box.
When you arrive at the center you will see the great progress to date of the pickleball courts that are being built adjacent to the clay tennis courts.