The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of the new moon phase and a typical late fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy fair to good new moon fishing over the next three days but then the lowest rated days of the month will make fishing a challenge.

The new moon occurs today and the orbit perigee occurs Friday but the moon will be completely out of the solar energy path on Saturday. Therefore the peak period, when the moon is overhead today, will have a feed rating of six to seven instead of a ten rating if the moon was completely within the solar energy path while the moon’s orbit was closest to earth.

