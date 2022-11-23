The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of the new moon phase and a typical late fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy fair to good new moon fishing over the next three days but then the lowest rated days of the month will make fishing a challenge.
The new moon occurs today and the orbit perigee occurs Friday but the moon will be completely out of the solar energy path on Saturday. Therefore the peak period, when the moon is overhead today, will have a feed rating of six to seven instead of a ten rating if the moon was completely within the solar energy path while the moon’s orbit was closest to earth.
So due to the moon having less interference with solar energy over the next five days, the second half of the new moon phase will be very weak in that the feed rating drops quickly to a three to four rating by this weekend. Note that the low solar position has far more influence on fish and wildlife than the lunar orbit perigee. Even though the moon has more ‘solar energy blocking or interference’ being in perigee, it won’t matter because the moon is out of the solar energy path and blocks very little solar energy as a result.
The wind forecast promises top wind speeds of eight mph today from the north, and Thursday from the east. Friday and Saturday wind speeds pickup to twelve mph from the southwest and west respectively. Sunday a very mild five mph north wind is predicted. Temperatures will drop ten degrees on Saturday and pressure will rise at least 0.25 in hg. Fish will therefore be moving into shoreline feeding areas all day Saturday.
So fish will be feeding and some of you anglers will be thankful, as a result over the next three days. I am a ‘catch and release’ bass angler, but why not put some panfish and bass next to a turkey or ham for your Thanksgiving dinner. I thank God for fish.
Best Fishing Days: Today the new moon will produce the best fishing of the next five days. Thursday sunshine will prevail which will cause fish to move closer to protective cover, producing a feed rating of six and perhaps seven. Friday pressure will drop enough to cause fish adjustment activity which will most likely, improve the forecasted five rating when the winds come from the south. And Saturday pressure will sharply rise a cold front enters the state. Water temperatures will still be warm enough that fish will not shutdown feeding activity as they move upward into shoreline feeding areas.
Florida Fishing Facts: When atmospheric pressure increases of decreases by more than 0.10 in hg fish adjust, upward on a rising barometer and downward on a dropping barometer. And the faster the change, the more fish feed and the greater the change, the more fish feed, both in numbers and duration. My career best fishing days have occurred when barometric pressure change was over 0.20 in hg. And since I fish mainly shallow type lakes (lakes with less than fifteen feet of depth) upward pressure change produced better than downward pressure change. Reason? Because more of the fish population was moving into the shoreline feeding grounds, which is where I prefer to fish.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:58 a.m. and solar noon at 12:12 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by one hour with a declining feed rating of one number. For the weekend a feed rating of four to five will occur from 1-4 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:39 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:53 a.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by seventy minutes with a declining feed rate of a half number. For the weekend a feed rating of three will occur from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
A second minor fishing period happens today when the moonset occurs at 5:20 p.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 4-7 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by fifty minutes with a declining feed rate of a half number. For the weekend a feed rating of three will occur from 7-9:30 p.m.
A third minor fishing period happens today when the moon is underfoot at 12 midnight producing a feed rating of four to five from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by one hour with a declining feed rating of a half number. For the weekend a feed rating of three will occur from 2-5 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 23-25 second half of a very weak new moon phase, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon. January 4-8 medium-strength full moon, 19-23 weak super new moon, February 2-7 medium-strength full moon, 18-22 medium strength super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open three feet and flowing a combined total of 2750 cubic feet per second (Monday morning data). Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50’ and 38.75’ respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.50’ by December 15. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com