Welcome to my new weekly column, The Aquarist.
Some of you may be scratching your heads and wondering what an aquarist is. The dictionary defines it as an individual that cares for the marine life in aquariums by maintaining their living environments and having hands on interactions with the creatures.
In other words, someone who enjoys raising and caring for fish.
Many of you may know me as a fisherman. I am that as well, and normally I write two fishing columns a week for the Highlands News-Sun, but I also raise fish in many different aquariums. I’ve been doing both for the last 60 years.
Over the years I’ve raised just about every type of tropical fish, a wide variety of saltwater fish and even some gamefish, like bluegills, bass, and crappie.
Last year I raised a couple of Peacock Bass that spawned in a 125-gallon aquarium. Eventually I sold them and their fry.
As I get older, going fishing gets harder and harder. As much as I love to fish, there are many days when I just don’t feel up to it.
Raising aquarium fish is different. You don’t have to get up early or be concerned about weather conditions or the time of the year. You can tend to your fish when you feel like it.
Trust me, other than warming up against the fireplace in the wintertime with a roaring fire, there’s nothing quite as peaceful as watching fish in an aquarium.
I currently have about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from small 5-gallon tanks up to a 150 bow-shaped monster. I’d love to get a bigger tank, but I just don’t have anywhere to put it.
Over the next few couple of weeks, I’ll begin writing about the incredible fish I keep in my office and in my garage. I hope you’ll enjoy reading about them.