The much anticipated 2-day BSBT Classic took place on Saturday, April 22nd and Sunday, April 23rd.
Wrapping up the 2022-2023 tournament season, thirty-seven teams qualified to fish the event.
For once, the weather cooperated. Fair skies greeted the anglers as they blasted off Saturday morning hoping to find five good-sized largemouth bass. Most knew the lake well and understood it would likely take a five-pound average, or a total weight both days of twenty-five pounds to be in the winner’s seat.
For many lakes, this would be a challenge, but Lake Istokpoga has the reputation of being a big bass lake and all the anglers knew it was possible.
The team of Roberts and Roberts finished in first place on Day one with five fish weighing in at 24.7 pounds.
The team of Stephens and McBeath was only a couple of ounces behind with 24.4 pounds, but they had two dead fish. After subtracting the penalty of eight ounces, they still held second place with 23.12 pounds.
Third place went to the team of Taranto Tritschler with five bass weighing 20.12 pounds. Fourth Place, weighing in 20.8 pounds was the team of Wieczoreck and Jones.
Fifth place went to the team of Murphy and Lamere with five fish weighing 19.7 pounds.
And in sixth place, the team of Wilt and Dyer weighed in five fish weighing 18.14 pounds.
Day Two the leaderboard changed.
Wiecorek and Jones finished in first place with 26.15 pounds, followed by Wood and McDuffie with 21.9 pounds finishing second.
Third place went to Vrabel and Reeves with 20.14 pounds and tied for fourth place were the teams of McGinnis and Maurice, and Overstreet and Overstreet.
Rounding out the top six teams, Roberts and Roberts weighed 18.15 pounds.
Whether it’s the Super Bowl, a tennis match or a bass fishing tournament, there’s always a winner, and after two days on the water, the team of Kyle Wieczoreck and Greg Jones, no strangers to winning bass tournaments, won the event and took home the first place prize of $10,000.00, with a two day total of 47.3 pounds.
Quite a weekend! The final two-day results were.”
1st PLACE Kyle Wieczoreck and Greg Jones with 47.3 pounds
2nd PLACE Corey Roberts and Darren Roberts with 43.6 pounds
3rd PLACE Jamie Stephens and Chris McBeath with 41.0 pounds
4th PLACE John Wood and Buddie McDuffie with 38.2 pounds
5th PLACE Gary Wilt and James Dyer with 36.6 pounds
6th PLACE Dan Taranto and Travis Tritschler with 33.9 pounds
BIG BASS Jackpot went to John Wood and Buddie McDuffie, 9.2 pounds.
Cash payouts were paid to the top six places and merchandise was presented to the next seven places. In all, 13 of 37 teams received cash or merchandise.
In addition to the trophies, cash, and merchandise, 105 hotdogs and 4 ½ gallons of chili were provided by Debbie Dubois, owner of 3 GENS GRILL, located in The Preserve at Highlands Ridge. The D.A.V (Disabled American Veterans) Ridge Chapter 49 supplied the hotdogs and buns.
Sponsors of the event were Duckett Rods, Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Lake Placid Marine, Lake and Trail USA, Bruiser Baits, Fast Break, Boaters World, Cody Craig Exit Realty Sarasota, Brad Day Air Source of Manasota, Tony Stoner Versatile Repairs & Maintenance, Reds Rod Repair and Custom Rods, Kula Signs and Graphics, and McPhail’s Auto Sales. Please support our sponsors.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.