Expectations are high for the upcoming Big Show Bass Tournaments 2-day Classic to be held on Saturday, April 22nd and Sunday, April 23rd.
Wrapping up the 2022-23 season, anglers must fish at least five of the six scheduled tournaments in order to qualify to fish the classic.
The Big Show Bass Tournaments have been hugely popular for the last six years and almost didn’t happen for the 2022-2023 season.
Joe Kozic, who runs the tournament trail along with his wife Pat (who does most of the “administrative” work), decided last year to call it quits. Much to the disappointment of dozens of members, they were deluged with phone calls and emails pleading with them to continue for at least one more year. Eventually they conceded, and the current season will culminate in the final, 2-day Classic.
The Classic has always paid well to the winners, but last year Joe and Pat were able to make their dream come true and offer a $10,000 guaranteed First Place check thanks to donations by many local businesses that support the tournament trail.
Once again, this year, $10,000 will be presented to the winning team or angler of the 2-day event. Even second through sixth place will receive winnings higher than during the regular season. Prizes will be awarded to other winners.
Last year’s Classic winners, Rick Helmuth and Gary Niemi, will be fishing again this year hoping for a repeat of last years’ success – but the competition will be stiff.
“The guys and gals who fish The Big Show are probably the best bass anglers in this area, and they all have the potential to win the Classic,” Joe stated in this interview.
“They all know Lake Istokpoga well, and most have fished it for years, so it will be a highly competitive event,” he continued.
“We’ve gotten to know so many of the anglers, as well as their families. It’s been a great event for everyone,” said Pat.
I asked about the winners of this season’s six regular tournaments, figuring any one of them could end up taking first place, and present the following as potential contenders.
2022-23 Winners (in order of place from first):
October: Corey & Darren Roberts, Corey Vrabel & Austin Reeves, Joe Conley & Jason Walkup, Coleman & Ben Roberts, Tom McGinnis & Dave Maurice
November: Joe Conley & Jason Walkup, Larry & Dennis Vinson, Robert Eid & John Hendry, Dave & Aaron Overstreet, Josh Caudill & Corbin Dyer
December: Bruce Noel & Eric Gaines, Kyle Wieczorek & Greg Jones, Rex & Ray Burdine, Bryan & Bruce Burkhart, John Wood & Buddy McDuffie
January: tournament officials cancelled the January tournament.
February: Corky Neff & Steve Dial, Chris McBeath & Jamie Stephens, Coleman & Ben Roberts, Tony Stoner & Ronnie Westcott, Corey Vrabel & Austin Reeves, Corey & Darren Roberts
March: Corey & Darren Roberts, Corky Neff & Steve Dial, Marty O’Hora & Jimmy Kowalski, DJ Buckholdt & Will Bennion, Tom McGinnis & Dave Maurice, Jamie Stephens & Chris McBeath
As you can see, some are consistent winners … but the field for the Classic is wide open.
As previously mentioned, the 2-day tournament is Saturday, April 22nd, and Sunday the 23rd. Both days launch at 7am, with weigh-in starting at 2pm.
If you are interested in seeing the weigh-in, plan to get there ahead of time to insure a parking spot. All checks and trophies will be presented on Sunday after the final weigh-in has been tabulated.
Businesses supporting The Big Show Bass Tournaments throughout the season, and/or for donations/contributions to the Classic, are: Duckett Rods, Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Lake Placid Marine, Lake and Trail USA, Tractor Supply (Lake Placid), Steve Dial — Bruiser Baits, Fast Break, Boaters World, Cody Craig (Realtor) — Exit Realty, Brad Day — Air Source of Manasota, Tony Stoner — Versatile Repairs & Maintenance, Tim Mikula — Kula Signs & Graphics, Danny McPhail – McPhail’s Auto Sales.
I have also been asked to recognize the DAV (Disabled American Veterans), Ridge Chapter 49, for their assistance at each of the tournaments, donating and cooking hot dogs, and in their efforts to solicit sponsors and procure donations/raffle items.
Will there be a 2023-2024 season? I asked Joe and his reply was “I believe it will go on.”
Best wishes go out to all the participants.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.