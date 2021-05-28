SEBRING – In Sun N’ Lake, you except to see your usual golfer in a golf cart, loaded with clubs, coasting along the thoroughfare of Sebring’s finest course. On an occasional weekend an unusual sight takes place in Sebring, let alone America, a cricket match organized by “The Sebring Cricket Club.”
The club formed by a few members of the community in 2012. Anoop Rajan, one of the “Pioneers” said,
“There was unorganized playing around Sun N’ Lake, we started playing randomly with six or seven players.”
Cricket began in England, as a result, wherever the Brit went so did the game. In Sebring, the players are mainly from India or have Indian heritage; understandably so, as the number one ranked team in the world is from India, according to the International Cricket Council rankings. America is not ranked on the top 10.
The only set back to an American, that has not grown up with the sport, is to forget everything you know about a bat and a ball, specifically baseball, and start over. “Baseball think” gets in the way when playing the game for the first time. Cricket is similar and therein is the confusion. The classic game has a unique almost “laid back” gentlemanly aspect to it. Baseball, on the other hand, is a scoring, must hit, home run, grab bases, sliding, fast paced all American culture of a game. The word Cricket is also defined as “fair and honorable behavior.” That is the manner of the player during game play.
“Two teams of 11 players play around a center lane boxed area.”
Prasanth Kurian, a founding “pioneer” explains,
“It is close to baseball. In baseball we run to the bases around a diamond shape but in cricket we run back and forth from one end to the other end. Instead of running around a diamond, we run straight.”
On each end of that boxed area are wickets, three wooden stumps holding up a bail that are defended by a batsman on each end. A batsman is a “hitter” or “batter” in baseball terminology. The bowler “pitcher” bowls “pitches” the ball, the batsman hits the ball, and the fielders catch the ball all while the batsman runs back and forth scoring. Once the ball is thrown back at the wicket, if the bail is knocked down its an out. If the opposing player catches the ball the scoring running stops. The game has two innings per team. Originally played over five days.
According to one cricket player,
“The British had tea time breaks.”
This is a rough description from a first time watcher, with no knowledge of the game, only a brief encounter and enthusiasm to learn more and play. If you are interested in competitive activities back into your life, take a golf break and join the Sebring Cricket Club.