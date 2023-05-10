The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of May gives the Florida freshwater angler a rainy season weather pattern and the waning of the full moon toward the last quarter phase. All fishing factors considered, the early morning anglers will experience very good fishing over the next five days. Fish will be up early and feeding heavy so prepare accordingly.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Yesterday was the last day of the full moon seven-day phase and Friday the last quarter moon occurs. However also occurring yesterday was the lunar low, which means the moon’s position in relationship to the solar energy path is on the outside edge and will have a low level effect on solar energy rates. The more solar energy rates change the more fish adjust and feed and subsequently, the less energy rates change the less fish feed.
But the moon arrives closest to earth today—lunar perigee. So even though the moon is on the outside edge of the solar energy path it will still interfere with solar energy at a greater rate because it’s over thirty thousand miles closer to earth than it was fourteen days ago. Therefore greater lunar interference will occur during the early morning period especially. Be prepared for an excellent early morning bite Thursday through Saturday with exceptional fishing Friday morning.
Weather Factors: A rainy season weather pattern begins today and is predicted to continue for seven days or perhaps longer. The sun-to-cloud ratio will be fifty-fifty daily with afternoon and evening thunderstorm activity. Atmospheric pressure change will be a minor factor today with a down and up movement this afternoon of 0.12 in hg. Sunday through Monday pressure will drop 0.22 in hg so be expecting fish to move downward and away from shoreline areas. Otherwise, pressure will not be a factor.
An east wind will occur daily until Monday when a low pressure system produces a west wind. East wind speeds today will be ideal at ten mph. Thursday through Saturday a daily high speed of fourteen mph will occur. Sunday east wind speeds drop to ten mph again. Monday through next Wednesday an ideal west wind of eight mph will occur.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:20 a.m. and the sunrise at 5:56 a.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 4:45-7:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by one hour and improves in feed rating to eight or slightly better by Friday.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 10:12 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 9-11 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by seventy minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Also today a second minor period occurs when the underfoot moon happens at 5:50 p.m. and the sunset at 7:44 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5-8 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Friday the last quarter moon will produce an eight rating during the sunrise period. The moon will be overhead at this time of day and since fish here in Florida, during the month of May, feed heavily during the sunrise period as an annual normal occurrence, anglers will experience the best early morning fishing of the year Thursday through Saturday but especially Friday.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: No matter which fishing solar lunar publication you use, they all calculate fishing factors similarly. The publications which are zip code specific are more accurate than the more generalized national ones. I consult all of them but concentrate mainly on the geographically specific generated algorithms.
If the publication you’re using doesn’t require your zip code to generate your local fishing and hunting times and feed rates, you’re using national, fifty-state averages—southern states for a high and the northern states for a low to calculate a rating average.
And no matter which one you trust the most, remember, the results of all of them are only predicting the rate of feeding activity, which cannot account for actual feeding characteristics, success, and most importantly, your catch-success rates.
For instance, during the month of May, feed ratings for Florida, predict a daily peak rating monthly average in the seven range during daily prime periods and a five to six rating for non-prime periods. Anglers go out on the water expecting a high catch rate. What none of these publications take into account, is a specific lake’s food-chain health-level, nor the angler’s level of mastery required for success on that lake.
Anglers should consider that when they fish a lake with a rich food-chain, their mastery of angling becomes paramount in the art of tricking fish. And none of these publication account for live bait verses fake bait strategies. It is true that the weaker a lake’s food-chain is, the more the inexperienced angler will catch fish. When a bait hits the water in these lakes, the fish come a running; competing against one another in the feeding effort. In a lake with a rich food-chain, the fish don’t need to compete because food is everywhere and plentiful. A high level of angling mastery is essential for success.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. Gators are migrating to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lake and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing free bass fishing guide information and hot spot locations which I’ve used repeatedly since 2006. All you have to do is email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line and the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I’ll give you a return email with your requested guide information. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
