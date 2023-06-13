electric blue Texas cichlid

The electric blue Texas cichlid is amazingly friendly, not skittish at all and it is believed they easily recognize their owners.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The electric blue Texas cichlid will catch your eyes in an instant. Brilliant blue spangles and an intense red eye that watches you from inside of the tank make these fish a favorite for cichlid collectors.

If you’re looking for fish that standout, you might want to consider the electric blue Texas cichlid.

