The electric blue Texas cichlid will catch your eyes in an instant. Brilliant blue spangles and an intense red eye that watches you from inside of the tank make these fish a favorite for cichlid collectors.
If you’re looking for fish that standout, you might want to consider the electric blue Texas cichlid.
They are amazingly friendly, not skittish at all and I believe they easily recognize their owners. They are also exceptionally good parents if you choose to have a tank full of them.
Unlike African cichlids and South American cichlids, the electric blue Texas cichlid is only found in Mexico. It is also known as the Pearlscale or Lowland cichlid. It closely resembles the true Texas blue cichlid, but it is a completely distinct species.
Blue Texas cichlids are even more beautiful. They have bold, blue scales against a black background and maintain their colors even when not breeding. The size of the electric blue Texas cichlid size is also a little smaller, reaching full length at around eight inches versus 10-12 inches for the true Texas cichlid.
Electric blue Texas cichlids are just as hardy as their cousins and are easy to breed in captivity. If you succeed you will find plenty of aquarists willing to buy some from you.
Keep in mind that this is an aggressive cichlid, however. A small tank may not give tank mates enough room to avoid a blue Texas cichlid in a bad mood. More space is better (55-75 gallons) if you intend on keeping other species of fish with these cichlids.
Aquascaping a blue Texas cichlid aquarium gets harder the older your fish get. Like other large cichlids they love digging into the substrate, moving gravel around to form deep pits. This is just in the nature of many cichlids to do and there is little you could do about it.
If your blue Texas cichlids decide to breed, then they will do even more digging in preparation. Offer them a smooth surface, like a flat rock, for them to deposit their eggs on.
All Texas cichlids prefer water conditions that are moderate in all aspects. The pH should fall between 6.5 and 7.5, though more alkaline water is also acceptable. Blue Texas cichlids are not fussy when it comes to general and carbonate hardness as well, preferring the same conditions that tap water contains. They will even breed in hard water with ease.
The water temperature should fall between 72 and 78°F, with a few degrees colder or warmer in either direction well tolerated. If you are trying to breed your Texas blue cichlid, then keep conditions on the warmer end of the spectrum.
They require a carnivorous diet. In the wild these fish feed on smaller fish plus invertebrates like worms, shrimp, and snails. But in captivity they adjust well to a cichlid pellet formula that is rich in animal protein.
Flakes might also be offered to baby electric blue Texas cichlids, but they will outgrow them soon. Since flakes are so messy pellets are the best option for feeding.
Once young electric blue Texas cichlids reach two to three inches in length, they are old enough to breed. Telling apart males from females is a little more difficult compared to other cichlids. The older your fish gets the easier it becomes. A male blue Texas cichlid is a lot larger than a female. He will also grow a nuchal hump on his forehead. Not as large as that of other cichlids but still noticeable. The female will be plumper, smaller, and not as brightly colored. She will have a dorsal and anal fin that is a little less pointed than a male Texas cichlid.
Texas cichlids are substrate spawners and seek out a flat, hard surface to lay their eggs on. A nice, flat rock, such as a piece of slate, is the perfect breeding platform for a pair. Otherwise, they will dig down to the aquarium glass at the bottom of your tank and lay their eggs there.
Like all cichlids they are excellent parents. Texas Cichlids will lay around 3,000 eggs that they then defend from any predators. Once the fry hatch, they remain in a cloud surrounding the parents until they are old enough to fend for themselves.
Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from 5 gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish.