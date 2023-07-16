Main Photo

A dock leading into Lake Istokpoga is seen through fog during a rainstorm from the boardwalk trail at Istokpoga Park.

 FILE PHOTO

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is thrilled to announce and celebrate the inclusion of three remarkable Florida waterbodies in Bassmaster’s prestigious “Top 10 Best Bass Lakes of 2023.”

Fellsmere Reservoir/Stick Marsh, Orange Lake and Lake Okeechobee have captured the attention of anglers and fishing enthusiasts across the nation, solidifying Florida’s reputation as a premier bass fishing destination.

