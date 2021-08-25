LAKELAND – The Highlands Chargers Youth football teams continue to rack up victories during the third week, in the midst of 100 degree temperatures, of the Mid Florida Football and Cheer Conference (MFFCC) football season, winning two of the first three games last Saturday in Lakeland.
The Highlands Flag team got away easy with a forfeit win to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Highlands Mitey Mites followed with a 12-0 win to improve to 3-0 on the season and keep the organization, as a whole, perfect with a record at 12-0.
That came to a crashing halt in the third game of the day in the sweltering heat as the Seniors took the field for Highlands and Lakeland.
Both teams played even until the end of the first quarter when Lakeland returned a punt to the Highlands 20 yard line and scored on a run up the middle on the next play to take a 6-0 lead.
Lakeland added to their lead midway through the second quarter, putting together a five play 60 yard drive that concluded with an 11 yard touchdown run to make the score 12-0.
Lakeland added another score with 3:45 left in the half on a 29 yard run around the left side to increase their lead to 19-0.
Highlands threatened on the final drive of the half, moving the ball into Lakeland territory, only to run out of time.
Lakeland scored twice more in the third quarter on runs of 35 yards and 15 yards to make the final score 33-0 and the Chargers suffered their first loss of the season to fall to 2-1.
The Chargers will host, in Lake Placid, the Clewiston Cougars this upcoming Saturday.