SEBRING — On a Warm February morning, the Highlands County Horseshoe Club hosted the Lake Bonnet Open on February 8, 2023, where there were 31 eager entrants.
In the morning, classes D, E, and F pitched. Class C was won by First Vice President John “Jack” Morgan of Lake Bonnet Village, with Robert Phalin of the Estero Club 2nd and Carl Mullins of Winter Haven finished 3rd.
Class E was won by Second Vice President Cheryl Barney Linck of Sebring, with Toby Young of Okechobee second and Neil Sweigart finishing 3rd. Harlen Byron of Reflections finished 4th in Class E.
Kenneth Wery of Lake Bonnet Village won Class F, with Bob Roesler of Toledo, Ohio 2nd and Mark Matzke of Lake Bonnet Village finishing 3rd. Jean Normand of Lake Bonnet Village finished 5th in Class F.
The afternoon had Classes A, B and C pitching. Charles Gray traveled from Tennessee to compete and won Class A, with Terry Beagle of Buttonwood Bay finishing 2nd and John Wilder of Winter Haven 3rd. Linda Roach of Arcadia finished 5th in Class A.
Class B was won by Keith Schafer of Lake Bonnet Village, with Frank Cweklinski 2nd and Johnny Wilhelmsen of Davenport 3rd.
Bob Paschen of The Villages returned to win Class C, with Kenneth Williamson of Lake Placid 2nd and Gary “Boots” Donnelly of Ontario and Reflection on Silver Lake 3rd. Loren Douglass made a return to the courts after a long absence and finished 6th in Class C.
Tournament Director Tina Schafer (Lake Bonnet Village), assistant Tournament Director Sheryll Card (Lake Bonnet Village), Food Service Specialists Phil Linck and Sandra Morgan, and Club President Keith Schafer thank the club members and visitors who pitched in to make this a fine tournament and good event for our league and our city. They hope to see everyone on March 8 for the Sunshine RV Open at the Lee Palmer courts.
Keith Schafer is the President of the Highlands County Horseshoe Club.