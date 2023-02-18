SEBRING — On a Warm February morning, the Highlands County Horseshoe Club hosted the Lake Bonnet Open on February 8, 2023, where there were 31 eager entrants.

In the morning, classes D, E, and F pitched. Class C was won by First Vice President John “Jack” Morgan of Lake Bonnet Village, with Robert Phalin of the Estero Club 2nd and Carl Mullins of Winter Haven finished 3rd.

