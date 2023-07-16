The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour is halfway through the summer in Highlands County but it hasn’t slowed down at all.
The golfers have had to battle some extreme temperatures this summer but have pushed through the heat to post low scores on the links. This past week, Pinecrest Golf Club in Avon Park hosted 71 junior golfers for the fifth stop of the tour.
In the boys 16 to 18 division, Marquez Angeles claimed first place when he fired 72 strokes for a four-stroke lead. Coming in second was Trent Bray with 78 and rounding out the top three was Devin Wortinger with an 82. Daylon White came in with an 83; Braydon Smith, 84; Elijah Harrell, 85; Kase Waldron, 86; Tommy Boyle, 89; Jayden Bolin, 89; Sam Palmer, 96; Austin Henning, 96; Tomas Pizana, 96; Cooper Graham, 99; Ian Frasier, 106; Andrew Ervin, 113.
Hannah Castillo, age 13, came out on top in the girls group, age 14-18, when she came in with an eight-stroke lead after firing an 80. Olivia Kesling finished in second with 88 and Kearsta Danser had a 91 placing her in third. Gabbie Laman shot a 109; Ella McHargue, 115; Selah Lovett, 117; Baxlee Brooker, 118.
The boys 14-15 division was won by young Jordan Castillo, age 11, who had an astounding 19-stroke lead over the second-place competitor. Jordan Castillo came in with a 76 placing him in first. Grayson Davis fired a 95 for second and Ethan Griffiths finished with a 98 for third place. Tanner Simmons came in with a 99; Caleb Glisson, 101; Waylon Killmon, 104; Colton Dunn, 114; Hadrian Godwin, 123.
In the 11-13 boys squad, Liam McCann claimed first place after he fired a 41 and in close second was Owen Smith at 44. Lazaro Davila Jr. placed third when he shot a 45. Blake Laman finished with a 48; C.J. Taylor, 51; J.D. Scheipsmeier, 52; Luke Lovett, 53; Ryan Robinson, 57; Nathan Boyd, 59; Zander Haynes, 63; Ocean Payne, 64; Decklan Hollywood, 68.
Zoe Hout had a six-stroke cushion in the 11-13 group and claimed the top prize with a low score of 41 strokes. Isabella Morris shot a 47 placing her in second and Brooke Fann came in with a 55 enough for third place. Lyla Helms had a 57; Ava Griffiths, 59; Jacey Patterson, 68.
In the boys and girls 9-10 division, it was Nixon Bone in the lead with a 40. Faith Grant claimed second with a 42 and rounding out the top three was Huntley Martin with a 45. Khloe Hoffner shot a 47; Kayden Albritton, 49; Kennedy Hoffner, 51; Winston Zwayer, 53; Tess Johnson, 53; Layne Payne, 53; Eli Hollywood, 56; Harper Brooker, 56; Dalton Bennett, 57; Layla Robinson, 60; Annabelle Brock, 63; Hayes Steedley, 63; Annabelle LaMere, 72.
Trey Acevedo remains undefeated in the boys and girls 6-8 division after five events. Acevedo kept his winning streak going when he shot a 33. Brooke Wortinger gave Acevedo a challenge and fell just one stroke behind at 34 placing her in second. Gannon Taylor shot a 38 placing him in third. Kohen Saunders came in with a 42; Rhett Steedley, 47; Amos Moesching, 52.
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour’s next stop will be at River Greens Golf Course in Avon Parkk for the Dick Sherman Memorial Jr. Championship. It is a two-day event that will kickoff on Tuesday.