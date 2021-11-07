The kid might go all the way, locally grown, race Kart pilot/driver Mito Bobé heads off to Vegas to make the racing myths. While most kids his age are at home playing video games on their parents cell phones in LA LA land, Mito is actually headed off to LA LA Land —Vegas to compete in the competitive sport of Kart racing. He is in-line to take the trophy and be number one in the ROK Racing Cup USA. Mito competes in the age category from 8-10 years old.
Only 10 years old, Mito began practicing on Karts in front of his driveway in Sebring, Florida. He had a dream as he watched the pro drivers of Nascar and F1 racing on the screen. Encourage by his grandfather and father both fans of race car driving, Mito said, “It just drove my attention and now I just devote my life to it.”
Lucky for Mito, his parents Dr. Yamaris and David Bobé fully support their son’s aspirations something that is important in any skill a child needs to develop with encouragement, help and finances. At 6 years old Mito said, “I was able to fit into the kart, so I started to use it and started practicing in Orlando, Florida.” His mother, Dr. Yamaris Bobé said, “he started practicing from our home driveway, to Alan Jay’s home then at a racetrack in Orlando, Florida.”
From watching on television and practicing on a simulator gaming console, his dream is becoming a reality. Sunday Mito arrived in Vegas as his kart team SLA Kart Racing heads out on the road venturing with his kart and gear. Mito is up against 40 to 50 other racers on the grand final stretch to the checkered flag.
Mito bright eyed and already planning his strategy, “I think of the lines on the track, because there is a different line for when it’s raining, for when it’s dry, for when it’s windy so I m just thinking of the line and how to use that line to pass people.” Mito said for this race, “I am trying to aim for the top 15 or better.”
The race is going to be held on November 7, 2021 in Vegas Nevada.
His hometown roots him on as they await the results, but no matter what as his Dad David Bobé put it, “coming home safe” Is the main goal.