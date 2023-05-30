In the late 1960’s and early ‘70s, my brother and I raised red belly piranhas, oscars and a little-known fish called a snakehead.
All three fish were readily available at our local pet shop in Akron, Ohio.
Today, the snakehead has been thrust into the limelight because of the picture painted of them as an aquatic invasive species, but whatever your opinion, snakeheads make great aquarium fish if given proper care and are highly valued in other parts of the world.
Snakeheads earned their names because of their flattened snake-like appearance along with scales on their head, similar to snakes.
Back then, I had a number of fish tanks in my basement, and it was not unusual to walk down the stairs in the morning and find a snakehead flopping along on the concrete floor. They love to jump out of the tank, and they are an immensely powerful, muscular fish, easily capable of knocking the top off an aquarium.
According to Wikipedia, snakeheads are members of the family Channidae, a group of perciform (perch-like) fishes whose affinities are unknown, although recent studies on the molecular phylogeny of bony fishes consider snakeheads as most closely related to the labyrinth fishes (anabantoids) and the synbranchiform eels, which include the spiny eels.
These fish are naturally distributed from south-eastern Iran and eastern Afghanistan eastwards to China, northwards to Siberia and southwards to Java, and from the White Nile westwards to the Senegal and Chad river drainages and southwards to the Congo River drainage in Africa.
One unusual feature is the snakeheads’ tolerance of low oxygen levels. They are primarily able to do so because of their paired suprabranchial chambers which are lined with respiratory epithelia (skin modified to absorb atmospheric oxygen) enabling them to use atmospheric oxygen as sub-adults and adults.
Snakeheads are in fact obligatory air breathers and must have air lest they drown. If you find the concept of a drowning fish strange, remember that snakeheads are not the only obligatory air breathers. Many fish with a similar biology, such as walking catfishes and even the pirarucu (Arapaima), will drown if they do not surface.
So why have they received so much attention, and why are they now illegal to purchase in the United States?
There are 38 distinct species of snakeheads but only 12 are considered invasive or harmful.
As an invasive species, the snakehead might out-compete and eventually replace important native species of fish like bass, pike and panfish. As adults, snakeheads can be voracious predators with no known enemies.
Like the Burmese python snake, South Florida, particularly around the Everglades area, is over-run with these fish.
Not only do they compete with other predatory fish, but they breed often and due to their ability to survive out of water, they can easily infiltrate other lakes and rivers.
Most snakeheads require very soft water, with a pH of 5.0 to 7.0. in the mid-70 to low-80 range, but as more and more grew up in the warmer waters of Florida they quickly adjusted to the change in pH.
If you were allowed to raise snakeheads in an aquarium, most would have little to no requirements when it comes to tank decorations. They often remain completely motionless, hovering in midwater or resting on the bottom, always searching for prey. Like a bass, they are typically an ambush predator.
Although they prefer live food like goldfish and minnows, they can be trained to eat meaty pellets or chunks of frozen smelt.
Because we often bought large bags of smelt at the grocery store for the piranhas, we would cut the gutted, headless smelt into smaller pieces for the snakeheads.
We enjoyed raising snakeheads, although at some point, we lost so many due to their jumping out of the tanks that we eventually quit raising them.
Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock.