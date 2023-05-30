Snakehead

Snakeheads earned their names because of their flattened snake-like appearance along with scales on their head, similar to snakes.

 COURTESY PHOTO

In the late 1960’s and early ‘70s, my brother and I raised red belly piranhas, oscars and a little-known fish called a snakehead.

All three fish were readily available at our local pet shop in Akron, Ohio.

Recommended for you