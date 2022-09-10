SEBRING – Seven years. Seven long years since the Lake Placid Green Dragons (9-3) beat the Sebring Blue Streaks (1-3) in Volleyball. Seven years in which they were never really close to winning a match, losing 14 fourteen straight and dropping 42 of the 47 sets played against the Blue Streaks.
Lake Placid snapped that dry spell on Thursday night with a stunning 3-2 win over Sebring by the following scores; 19-25, 25-21, 25-14, 16-25 and 15-13.
The Green Dragons took an early lead in set one sparked by an early block for point by Chloe Mendez and Maajenay Bryant to go up by five 8-3.
Sebring took charge after that by going on a 13-3 run that included several kill shots by Lacey Brod and a block for point by Katie Scott as Sebring took a five point lead at 16-11.
Lake Placid cut Sebring’s lead to one at 16-15 before the Blue Streaks pulled away for a 25-19 set one win.
The second set found both teams going back and forth and neither team was able to forge more than a one point advantage until Lake Placid took a two point lead at 12-10.
With the game tied at 15, a point originally given to Sebring was overruled and the point was replayed with Lake Placid winning it to take a 16-15 lead. The Green Dragons went on a mini 4-1 run on a block for point by Paige Person and Bryant to take their biggest lead of the set at four 20-16.
True to fashion for this set, both teams finished scoring points each, Lake Placid led by two kill shots by Brooke Walker as the Green Dragons took set two 25-21.
In set three, Sebring took an early 3-2 lead though it would not last as Lake Placid was able to put together a couple of four point runs and a couple of five point runs. Brooke Walker hit a couple of kill shots, Jenna Walker had a block for point and Paige Person had a kill shot and an ace to help Lake Placid build an 11 point 21-10 lead. The Green Dragons held on to that lead for a 25-14 win and to take a 2-1 set lead.
Lake Placid seemed poised to finish this in four as they took an 11-7 lead led with kill shots by Chloe Mendez and Natalie Velozo. Another kill shot Mendez made the score 13-10 in the Green Dragon’s favor.
Sebring fired back with a couple of kill shots by both Erin Rogers and Allison Pate, the Blue Streaks went on a 12-2 run to take a 22-15 lead on their way to tie the match at two with a 25-16 set four win.
Set 5, Lake Placid jumped out to a six point lead at 8-2 on points by Velozo, Mendez, Bryant and B. Walker.
Sebring battled back to within two several times at 9-7, 10-8 and 11-9 on points by McKaylah Mann, Erin Rogers, Katie Scott and Allison Pate.
Lake Placid held a 14-10 lead with one needed to win. Sebring’s Pate hit a kill shot, Rogers scored on a tapover and Pate served up an ace as Sebring found themselves within one, 14-13.
Sebring set up perfectly for the kill shot by Lacey Brod from the left side, Brod hit cross court and Lake Placid’s Brooke Walker was able to get an arm on it, but it was still heading out of bounds.
Lake Placid’s Alanah Hills raced to the sideline, hit the ball over her head back into the court area to make the save. Lake Placid won the point, the set 15-13 and the match 3-2.
Sebring will play at home on Monday and Tuesday against Clewiston and DeSoto respectively.
Lake Placid is home on Monday to host the Okeechobee Brahmans and at Avon Park on Tuesday.