SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks hosted the 5th Annual Champions for Children Heartland Courageous Kid on Saturday. The 2020 Courageous Kid is Roman Graham, who is 8 years old. Roman and all the past recipients were honored before the Blue Streaks went head-to-head with the Gulf Coast Sharks. Gulf Coast edged Sebring in extra innings 6-4. The Blue Streaks and Sharks took the backseat on Saturday with focus on Roman.
One hundred percent of the gate proceeds and cupcake revenue went to benefit the Heartland Courageous Kid.
Roman Graham threw out the first pitch surrounded by previous recipients Jade Jackson, Zac Taylor, David Hermoso and Isaac Juliano. There was a moment of silence for Courageous Angel, Dean Palmo, who gained his wings after a long, hard-fought battle with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer on August 4, 2019.
“I am having a lot of fun,” said Roman. “My favorite part was throwing out the first pitch and meeting the players. I’m doing better and glad to be home. I love being able to play my game with the sound on, playing with my dog, hanging out with my friends and being in my cool room.”
At the start of the school year Roman was really tired and had a lump on his neck. His parents took him to the hospital but were sent home. On August 22 he was super tired at school and complaining of stomach pain so his parents brought him back to the emergency room. The hospital knew right away that Roman had leukemia and gave him just days to live. Roman spent the next 52 days at John Hopkins Children’s Hospital. Roman has gone through lumbar chemotherapy, where they inject chemo into the spine, without many breaks. Roman had leukemia in his bones, his blood and his brain.
“None of this has been easy but Roman makes it seem easier,” said Rita Graham, Roman’s mother. “He is extremely tough. He is so outgoing and all the nurses and everyone that meets him have always bonded with him. He really lights up a room.”
The Graham family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of support.
“We have a great community and we have had a lot of support from our community,” added Rita. “I’ve had so much support from people that I hardly even know and it means a lot. I love our town and how everyone comes together to not only bring awareness but to hangout and talk. It is really nice with good vibes. This all means so much to us. Roman did not have the best medical insurance when this all started so we have a lot of medical bills. We also traveled back and forth a lot because we have two other children at home so my husband and I both took off work. One of us was always with Roman. We managed two households pretty much because being at the hospital taking care of things there with Roman but still taking care of things at home like gas, food, bills and so on. This really means the world to us.”
While Roman was away getting treatments he missed his dog Bandit the most.
“His dog was all he talked about,” Rita said. “At one point we snuck his dog up to the hospital and he was able to pet him through the doors. He really missed him a lot.”
Roman has been through a lot but has been extremely tough the entire time and is now in remission. On February 4, Roman rang the Cancer Free Bell and splattered the nurses with Silly String in celebration. He is now starting to transition back into a normal life. It is still difficult for him to move around a lot. Before his diagnosis Roman loved to play baseball, play with his dog and play video games, especially Fortnite.
“When they told us he was in remission, they said it so nonchalantly,” said Rita. “They said ‘his scans came back normal’ like what does normal mean? They said ‘he is cancer free’ and I was looking for the balloons and confetti. It was amazing. It has been hard, it has been a lot but I am happy to be done. Like right now he is playing with his friends and I am so happy for the little things like that.”
“Everyone being here means they love me and they think I am a rock star,” Roman said. “It feels good to have everyone support me and I am thankful. When I rang the Cancer Free bell it was a big Silly String war. They got me back after I sprayed them. I am glad it is all over.”
On the diamond the Blue Streaks pulled ahead in the bottom of the second with Cody Carpenter taking home on an error when Gulf Coast’s catcher tried to pick off Carpenter at third but over threw. Carpenter scored putting Sebring up 1-0.
“It was great that Gulf Coast was able to be involved before the game with the Courageous Kid,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “They jumped at the opportunity and wanted to help. Hopefully everyone that was here saw the big picture and knew that today was Roman’s day. This is just a game and their lives are a lot bigger than what happened on this field in the game.”
The Blue Streaks were happy to play a part in the Saturday’s festivities.
“For us to have this opportunity to help Crystal Bullington and to have it on our field, it is an honor,” DeWitt said. “The Champions for Children do a wonderful job and put a lot of work into it to make it special. Roman is a great kid with a great spirit. From the moment I met him he was lively and excited. He had a big smile on his face. Seeing a young kid like that enjoying being out here shows us that this just a game that we have an opportunity to play because they are athletic. Roman is just wonderful and a great kid. He is the first kid to throw from the mound and he brought it. He has a good little arm and has played baseball in the past. I’m ready for him to get back out there and play. I’m hoping he will be a future Blue Streak.”
Sebring extended its lead in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer over the left field fence by Case McClelland giving the Blue Streaks a 2-0 lead.
The Sharks had bases loaded in the top of the sixth with Griffin Hacker on third. Lorenzo Soto hit a blooper into left field driving in Hacker cutting the deficit in half, 2-1.
Gulf Coast tied the game in the top of the seventh. Bases were once again loaded for the Sharks with Jake Thorne on third waiting to be driven in. Tyler Hall hit a line to second base where Cam Kimbrell threw to first baseman Carpenter who dove for the ball. Hall was called safe and Coach DeWitt challenged the call but the ruling was unchanged and the Sharks tied the game a 2 at the end of regulation.
It wasn’t until the 10th inning when the Sharks pulled ahead. Gulf Coast brought in four runs for a 6-2 lead.
The Blue Streaks cut the deficit in the bottom of the tenth. Trey Bender hit a grounder down the right field line and Zach Doorlag hammered the ball deep into center field for a double putting runners in scoring position. Carpenter hit a sacrifice fly to left field driving in Bender and Doorlag remained on second. Doorlag advanced to third on a grounder by McClelland and was plated by Trey Rowe with a sacrifice popup to right field.
Sebring narrowed the deficit to 6-4 but were unable to regain control and fell short to the Gulf Coast Sharks.
“It was a great day to play extras,” joked DeWitt. “It was the little things that we didn’t execute that was the difference today. We went down four in the top half of the inning and no one hung their heads, they barreled balls throughout the hole and went out and ran a couple balls down. We gave ourselves a chance to comeback knowing we had to score four. A lot of teams would have hung their heads and pack it in but these guys didn’t do that. I’m proud of them for that. We played with great intensity for 10 innings and stayed up the whole time. Guys were picking each other up and that is great. This was a loss but it was a learning experience.”
The Blue Streaks are back in action Thursday night when they host the Lake Wales Highlanders at 7:30 p.m.