Monday, Conley Insurance held Central Security from scoring in the 8th inning to win by one run 19-18. Pat Lowe smacked a triple in the 7th inning to grab the lead and victory for Conley. Jack Smith went 5 for 5 in the game.
Lake Placid Marine used an 8 run 7th inning to defeat Lakeside Dermatology 25-18. Lakeside led most of the game only to lose due to the 7th inning. Bill DeStefano, Ken Elston, Jim Guild and Richard Rivera all went 1000 in the game for LP Marine.
LP Title Co. downed Miller’s Central Air 10-5. Paul Marcellus hit 3 doubles while 3 times at bat for LP Title Co. Gary Vizoli also went 3 for 3. Richard Rucker was 3 for 3 for Miller’s.
Wednesday, Central Security put it to Lake Placid Marine 24-11. Ron Kilburn had a triple, a double and 2 singles while leading Central with 3 RBI’s. Alex Gray hit 3 singles, a double and a walk to go 4 for 4 officially. Those getting hits every time at bat for LP Marine were Bob Teegardin, Joe Shea and Gary Steeves.
Conley Insurance celebrated a victory over Miller’s Central Air 22-12. George Hartman led the hit parade for Conley going 5 for 5 with 2 triples and a home run. Tom Trapman also went 5 for 5. Cisco Hernandez went 4 for 4 with a double for Miller’s.
LP Title Co. slammed Lakeside Dermatology 28-4. Every member on LP Title Co. hit well scattering the ball all over the field. Those getting base hits every time up for LP Title were Paul Marcellus, Lee Sonneberg, Denny Mathew, Dana Amundson and manager, Marty McKee. Mark Roth went 4 for 4 for Lakeside.
