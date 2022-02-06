AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils (22-2) captured their third straight Class 3A-District 10 championship on Friday night in Avon Park with an overwhelming 71-21 win over the Lake Christian Vikings (14-12).
For about three minutes, this was a contest, though the writing was on the wall as Avon Park scored their first four points on steals converted to fast breaks by Zoe Wortinger as Avon Park held a 4-2 lead.
From that point on it was all Red Devil basketball as they controlled the boards, tempo and the court as Jamya Houston rebounded two of her own missed shots to make layups, Wortinger dishing off to Jiyana Walker for two and another layup by Wortinger as part of an 18 point run that gave the Red Devils a 20-2 first quarter lead and finished the first with a 22-4 lead.
By the end of the first quarter, it was apparent that the Viking squad seemed discombobulated by the aggressiveness of the Avon Park defense and the ability to score points quickly.
“They are a young team,” said Avon Park Coach Jeremy Wortinger. “When you are young and play an aggressive come at you defense, you are not used to seeing that and you get that shell-shock look that they got on their faces, it is a new level of intensity as you get further in the playoffs.”
One thing that was apparent offensively by the Vikings was that they liked to pass the ball around, which seemed to be tailored by for the Avon Park defense as they disrupted their passing lanes with pressure by either stealing or intercepting the ball and converting into points.
“That is what they do,” added Wortinger. “They pass the ball ten times and they are used to just passing the ball around, I told my girls we are not going to let that happen. I told them that is what they do and we are going to jump all over that.”
The trend did not change throughout the first half as Avon Park took a 42-8 advantage into the intermission.
Any adjustments that the Vikings made during the half did not work as even with the running clock being initiated early in the third, the Red Devils still managed to outscoring Lakeland Christian 21-6 to take a 63-14 lead and eventually winning 71-21 for their third straight district championship.
“We never played a team that passed the ball so much,” added Wortinger. “So we were not quite sure what to expect. The girls played the way they were supposed to, so I am proud of them.”
Zoe Wortinger led the Red Devils with 26 points with Jamya Houston scoring 14. Skylar Navarro and Jatayvia Jackson both reached double digits with ten points each.
Avon Park advances to the regional play with date, time and location still to be determined.