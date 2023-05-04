The postseason is in full swing on the diamond as district tournaments for local teams are underway. After Tuesday, a trio of those teams are set to play in their respective district championships Thursday night.
Avon Park baseball along with the Sebring baseball and softball teams put on great performances to win their semi-final games and move on for a shot at the district crown. Full game stories for these and other contests will be in the Friday edition of the Highlands News-Sun.
A late inning score proved the difference in this Class 5A-District 14 softball semi-final.
Deadlocked at 1-1, third baseman Paige Benton reached on a double to center field for only Sebring’s third hit of the night. The Blue Streaks went with a sacrifice bunt with Carmen Stone to get her one base closer. However, a miscue on that bunt attempt gave Benton the chance to round third and come home for the go-ahead run.
Pitcher Marissa Wilkinson then made quick work of the Brahmans with two ground outs on the first pitch followed by a pop out to Jewelissa Delgado at first to seal the win.
Wilkinson finished with the win. She struck out five batters, walked four and hit one while allowing just one earned run in seven innings against a team that boasts two of the best sluggers in the district.
Sebring’s opponent in the championship round is the host team the South Fork Bulldogs (14-4-1).
Avon Park 10, Lake Placid 2
A rivalry matchup always adds something extra to a postseason game. For the Red Devils, they continued their winning ways against the Green Dragons in the Class 3A-District 7 semi-final.
It marked their third win over Lake Placid since falling 17-8 in their first meeting of the season.
Brad Benton turned in a spectacular performance against the Green Dragons for the second time. After posting a season-high 13 strikeouts in a complete game shutout for a 7-0 on April 13, Benton recorded 12 more punchouts while walking two batters and hitting another. He allowed two runs, only one earned in seven innings of work.
Jalan Gordon and Eric Harrison Jr. tied for the team lead in runs batted in with two apiece. After Lake Placid went up 1-0 in the first, Avon Park built a 6-1 advantage in the first and second innings.
The Red Devils will travel to take on the No. 1 seed, Fort Meade Miners (17-8), at 7 p.m. Fort Meade won at home against Avon Park 5-3 on April 4.
An impressive performance highlighted by a no-hitter pitcher in Rhett Vaughn, who notched a career-high 16 strikeouts. He walked only two batters and threw 104 pitches.
He and Clayton Evans also launched two-run home runs. Blayne Humphrey drove in two runs as well but on a single up the middle as he finished 1-for-1 with a walk, two hit by pitches and a run scored.
Sebring moved to 3-0 against Auburndale on the season. The first win was an 11-7 slugfest in Auburndale and the second came on a walk-off hit in Sebring for a 1-0 win. Tuesday was the first time the contest wasn’t a close one.
The Blue Streaks head to Lake Wales for a rematch with the No. 1 seed Highlanders. First pitch goes out at 7 p.m. Their last meeting ended in a 7-6 walk-off win for Lake Wales in eight innings on March 28.