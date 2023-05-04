The postseason is in full swing on the diamond as district tournaments for local teams are underway. After Tuesday, a trio of those teams are set to play in their respective district championships Thursday night.

Avon Park baseball along with the Sebring baseball and softball teams put on great performances to win their semi-final games and move on for a shot at the district crown. Full game stories for these and other contests will be in the Friday edition of the Highlands News-Sun.

