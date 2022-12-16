AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team improved to 6-2 after beating the Lake Region Thunder (3-4) with a hard fought 61-56 win last Tuesday night in Avon Park.

After losing last Friday, the Red Devils seemed set to prove a point as Zoe Wortinger hit a three pointer for the first points of the game, Sydnee Scully followed with a basket off an offensive rebound and Tori Hester hit for three as Avon Park held an 8-0 lead.

