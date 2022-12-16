AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team improved to 6-2 after beating the Lake Region Thunder (3-4) with a hard fought 61-56 win last Tuesday night in Avon Park.
After losing last Friday, the Red Devils seemed set to prove a point as Zoe Wortinger hit a three pointer for the first points of the game, Sydnee Scully followed with a basket off an offensive rebound and Tori Hester hit for three as Avon Park held an 8-0 lead.
The Red Devils increased their lead to twelve, 16-4, after Wortinger and Hester each hit for another three and Scully added her second basket will three minutes left in the first.
Lake Region switched to a full court press and the result was immediate as the Thunder scored ten unanswered to end the first quarter as Avon Park held on to a 16-14 lead.
Lake Region continued their run to start the second quarter with four points and took their first lead of the game at 18-16.
The lead changed hands a couple of times as three by Jahnisha Manning put Avon Park up 19-18, a three by Scully gave the Red Devils a 22-20 lead and a basket by Jaelyn Bell edged the Red Devil ahead for a moment at 24-23 before Lake Region scored five straight to take a 28-24 lead with 1:14 left in the half.
Avon Park rallied to tie the game at the half at 28 on baskets by Tytianna Allen and Bell.
Lake Region jumped to a quick two point lead to start the second half, then Avon Park answered with a 10-2 run to take a 40-32 lead with 3:07 left in the third and held a seven point lead, 43-36 to end the third quarter.
Lake Region got to within two points of Avon Park on several occasions; at 45-43, the Red Devils pulled back ahead by seven at 52-45. Lake Region chopped the lead back to two, 56-54 with a 1:42 left to play in the game.
Zoe Wortinger drained a three pointer and a few seconds later sank a pair of free throws to put the Red Devils back up to seven at 61-54. Lake Region added a basket at the buzzer to make the final score 61-56 in favor of Avon Park.
Wortinger led Avon Park with 23 points and three 3-pointers and connected on all eight foul shots attempted. Scully added nine points and Hester with seven in the win.
Avon Park will be away for their last game before the holiday break in Okeechobee on Thursday.