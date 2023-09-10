LAKE REGION – On paper, it would appear that there is not much positive to say about the Avon Park Red Devil football team after being shutout both games they have played, the latest to the Lake Region Thunder 38-0 in Lake Region, but scores, stats and paper can be deceiving.

Lake Region took the opening kickoff and starting from their own 39 went into a hurry up offense catching the Red Devil defense off guard to reach Avon Park’s 25 in two plays.

