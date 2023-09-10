LAKE REGION – On paper, it would appear that there is not much positive to say about the Avon Park Red Devil football team after being shutout both games they have played, the latest to the Lake Region Thunder 38-0 in Lake Region, but scores, stats and paper can be deceiving.
Lake Region took the opening kickoff and starting from their own 39 went into a hurry up offense catching the Red Devil defense off guard to reach Avon Park’s 25 in two plays.
The Red Devil defense stiffened and after a sack by Alex Roman to make it fourth down and eleven, Lake Region converted on a 14 yard pass over the middle to take a 7-0 lead.
Offensively, the Red Devils only turned the ball over twice, which was on their first two possessions, the first recovered by Lake Region on the Red Devils 25. Three plays later the Thunder scored on a 19 yard swing pass to the right to take a 14-0 lead five minutes into the game.
The second fumble did not cost the Red Devils, but it did in field position as the were in Lake Region territory. The Red Devil defense actually forced a turnover with Tayon Jones scooping up the loose ball and going 80 yards until penalties brought the ball back to the Red Devils 23.
Early in the second quarter, Lake Region attempted a punt from Avon Park’s 35 when a bad snap, a punt attempt that went straight up in the air and bounced on the ground well behind the line of scrimmage, a scrum for the ball and in the end Lake Region was given the ball back.
The explanation was that Avon Park gained possession then had the ball stripped.
A seemingly break for Avon Park turned into a touchdown drive for Lake Region, who now held a 21-0 lead with 8:03 left in the half. Lake Region added a field goal late in the second quarter to go into the half with a 24-0 lead.
The Thunder added a touchdown in the third and fourth quarter. In the third quarter, they scored on an 80 yard deep pass as the quarterback released the ball a split second before Avon Park’s Damari Cohen was able to put the hit on him.
In the fourth quarter, Lake Region capped off the scoring with a 50 yard pass to make the final score 38-0.
And with the loss, there are positives, Alex Roman ran for 59 yards on seven carries, Jeran Jones had 33 yards on six carries and a reception for 12 yards. D’marcus Perry with three receptions for 28 yards.
Tayon Jones completed six of 15 for 37 yards. Maybe the most impressive being one for minus seven yards off a bad snap. Jones was able to pick the ball up, scramble near his own end zone and find a receiver to avoid a twenty yard loss or safety.
Avon Park will play their first home game this Friday against the Parrish Community Bulls (2-1), who have scored at least 27 points in each game. Last year they beat Avon Park 26-19 in Parrish.