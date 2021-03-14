SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks had their three game winning streak snapped on Friday night in a 9-1 loss to the Lake Region Thunder. The loss dropped the Blue Streaks to 5-4 on the season, the Thunder improved to 5-3.
Lake Region took an early lead as BreAsia Thomas started the game with a single into left field and Gina Gallegos reached on an error that allowed Thomas to reach third and Gallegos to advance to second.
A passed ball and a sacrifice fly brought in both runs as the Thunder held a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
The game remained 2-0 until the fourth inning when Lake Region had a two out rally in which they tacked on two more runs to their lead. With two outs, Kaylee Tary doubled into right-center field, just out of the reach of Sebring’s center fielder Alma Fernandez.
A single by Emma Hart into right field drove in Tary as the Thunder went up 3-0. Hart scored on a double by Ciara Justice into deep center field as Lake Region took a 4-0 lead.
The Blue Streaks tried to answer in the bottom of the fourth as Jewelissa Delgado hammered a triple into right center field. Delgado scored on a single by Marissa Wilkinson into left field to make the score 4-1. Two fielder’s choices and a strikeout quelled a short lived momentum burst by the Blue Streaks.
After a scoreless fifth inning, any thoughts about a Sebring comeback were severely dampened by the Thunder as the pounded out five hits, two of them doubles and aided by a walk, hit batter and error to score five runs to take a 9-1 lead.
The inning was highlighted by double into left centerfield and left field by Thomas and Gallegos that accounted for three of the five runs.
Sebring did not quit as in the bottom of the seventh, Carli Moeshing led off with a single into center field. Two fielder’s choices later, McKinley Carver singled into center field and Trinity Rohrer walked to load the bases with two outs before Tary popped out to second base to end the game with Thunder winning 9-1.
Delgado and Wilkinson each had to hits to lead the Blue Streaks.
The Blue Streaks are next scheduled to play at home next Friday against Vero Beach with a 7 p.m. start time.