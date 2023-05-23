For the first time in 16 years, the Sebring Blue Streaks earned their way into the State Final Four. It was a scorcher at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers as the Blue Streaks (24-7) took on the Jesuit Tigers (26-4) in the Class 5A State semifinals.

Many fans made the trip south to watch the Blue Streaks try to make history. The Tigers were ranked No. 3 in the state heading into the matchup and are the reigning state champions trying to defend their title. Though not a drop of rain fell, there was two lightning delays that caused an hour break during the bottom of the sixth. Sebring had the lead early, but the Tigers clawed their way back to defeat Sebring 3-1.

