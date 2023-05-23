For the first time in 16 years, the Sebring Blue Streaks earned their way into the State Final Four. It was a scorcher at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers as the Blue Streaks (24-7) took on the Jesuit Tigers (26-4) in the Class 5A State semifinals.
Many fans made the trip south to watch the Blue Streaks try to make history. The Tigers were ranked No. 3 in the state heading into the matchup and are the reigning state champions trying to defend their title. Though not a drop of rain fell, there was two lightning delays that caused an hour break during the bottom of the sixth. Sebring had the lead early, but the Tigers clawed their way back to defeat Sebring 3-1.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt said. “We had a chance, our guys believed but we just didn’t get it done. We were prepared, we were ready, but today just wasn’t a day for us.
“I’m proud of these guys. They have fought through a lot of stuff this year, they have played hard together and not a lot of teams get an opportunity to make it to the Final Four. They got a couple of timely hits and we didn’t. They put the ball in play a couple of times and we needed to be clean all the way around and that is just the difference in the game of baseball. They had a couple of timely hits and we just weren’t able to get it done.
“At the end of the day, we had a chance. Our pitchers did wonderful, they did a fantastic job. Not many balls were hit hard and we kept our pitch count down. When he (Rhett Vaughn) gets ahead in the count, he does a great job. We were able to push some guys backwards, get some rollovers, some flyballs but we just didn’t execute when we needed to.
It was a battle on the mound the entire game with both teams having very strong arms. Rhett Vaughn was on the bump for Sebring and went five and two-third innings. He surrendered three runs on six hits and struck out two.
In the top of the second, Sebring’s Cole Travers got the Blue Streaks going when he hit a pop up down the right field line for standup triple. Dalton Percy then singled to second base scoring Travers for an RBI single giving the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead.
The Tigers evened the score in the bottom of the inning with Vincent Decarlo hitting a single and walk pushed him second base. Jacob Lozano hit an RBI single to right field to tie the game at 1-1.
Jesuit claimed the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Clay Thompson hit a line to third that bounced off of Sebring’s Travers’ glove and rolled into left field for a single. Jesuit’s Grant Jordan hit a hard grounder into left field that sent home Thompson for an RBI and the Tigers took a 2-1 lead.
With a runner on first Decarlo hit a grounder to second baseman, Freddie Perez, who tossed it to Beny Bikar Jr. who tagged second and threw to George Sebring at first base for a double play ending the fifth inning.
The bottom of the sixth turned turbulent. Noah Sheffield, former MLB Pro Gary Sheffield’s son, knocked a grounder to second and beat the throw to first for a single. On a passed ball Sheffield took second and slid into third as Sebring’s catcher Clayton Evans threw to third but it was out of the reach of Travers, and Sheffield took home on the error expanding the Tigers lead to 3-1.
The Blue Streaks got the next two out but then a lightning delay brought the game to a halt. After 30 minutes, the teams received the all clear and began warming up but as they finished and the umps took the field another bolt of lightning brought the players back in. Another 30 minutes later and the ball game got underway once again.
“I felt great and had tons of confidence in the defense, they were making tons of plays left and right,” Rhett Vaughn said. “Things just didn’t go the way we planned a couple of times. It was a little hot but it is just one of those things where you have to overcome it and I had to be there for my boys. Everyone played their best and I was really proud to see that. It is crazy being here, especially with how young our team is, only having three seniors and our guys definitely stepped up. I’m so grateful to be a part of this team. It is just one of those days where it went the wrong way and some timely hits opened the doors for them and we didn’t execute. The plan is to be back here again next season.”
Sebring brought Trevor Carter to the mound and he got the final batter swinging.
The Blue Streaks had one last chance to get the bats going. A groundout for Percy Dalton, George Sebring singled on a grounder to right field but unfortunately the next two batters, Rafael Cartagena and Dalton Todd, went down swinging. The Blue Streaks season came to a tragic end but they made their hometown and county proud. Sebring never gave up and fought hard until the final out and are eager to make a comeback next season.
“We have a lot of good guys coming back,” added DeWitt. “We are losing three guys (Freddie Perez, Dalton Percy and Rafael Cartagena) that mean a lot to our program and those three guys are going to be missed, no doubt about it. Whether it is leadership, making plays in the field or keeping us loose. We are going to need some guys to step up but I’m definitely proud of these guys for the work and the time that they have put in.
“Thanks to all the people that drove down here and showed support for these guys and this community. I think the community will keep their heads up and these guys need to also. I’m proud of them; it stings and hurts right now for all of us but I think they are winners. There is no doubt in my mind that they are winners. We are going to learn from this, when things are tough, they learn to battle through, fight through and love on each other. They need to keep loving on each other. Coming back here next year is the goal. We have to keep working, stay healthy and stay hungry.”