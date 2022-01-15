LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons had a rough first half of the season and its start to the second half wasn’t the smoothest. The Green Dragons fell to the Clewiston Tigers 57-14 Tuesday night. This loss marked the team’s 14th straight loss as it remains winless this season.
The Green Dragons took an early lead in the contest as Antranique Felton banked home a shot off an offensive rebound for the 2-0 advantage. It was short-lived though as the Tigers’ Fran’Naysia Jackson banked in a three the ensuing possession.
Lake Placid struggled the rest of the quarter as Clewiston went on a 14-2 run. A mid-range jumper by Adriana Fernandez was the Green Dragons’ only other basket in that first eight minutes.
They withstood a flurry of shots to start the second quarter. Clewiston missed four consecutive shots before turning the ball over. A foul on the next possession set up a baseline out of bounds play for the Green Dragons. With Fernandez triggering in, she dished to Felton under the basket. Felton’s shot missed but she ended up fouled on the put-back attempt.
Felton made one of her two free throws and gave her team its first score in several minutes. Another stop on the defensive end led to a fast break opportunity for Lake Placid. Teraje Walker threw it to Cheney Brady who dealt to Fernandez under the basket. She passed to Chrisma Scott for a wide open jumper inside the three-point line. It missed but Felton got yet another offensive board and laid it in for her second bucket of the night.
The lead was cut to 10 at 17-7 early in the second. A prime opportunity to get back in the game. However, after Felton’s basket Clewiston responded with a triple to push the lead to 13. The Tigers outscored Lake Placid 11-3 the rest of the quarter as both teams headed into halftime. The Green Dragons trailed 31-10.
The floodgates opened however in the third quarter as the Tigers went on a 7-0 run in the first minute-and-a-half. It forced a Lake Placid timeout but that couldn’t stop the bleeding. The Green Dragons’ first points of the second half came off a pair of free throws by Fernandez with four minutes left in the quarter. It was 44-12 after those baskets. When the quarter ended, the Tigers had outscored the Green Dragons 19-4.
The running clock was implemented and both teams managed just seven combined points in the fourth quarter. As the final buzzer sounded, Lake Placid had lost 57-14 after a promising beginning.
Head Coach Yvrose Charles said how her team played Tuesday night was anomalous. She mentioned how they had great practices and players expressed excitement to finish out the season well in the second half of the year.
But, for some reason, that energy didn’t seem to be there. Charles reaffirmed it all comes down to confidence with her young squad. When the team gets down by double digits, the players can’t hang their heads.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will host the Discovery Spartans with tipoff set for 5 p.m.