AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils didn’t exactly have a happy Homecoming Friday night. The Red Devils fell to the Clewiston Tigers 38-7. It marks the first time they’ve failed to score double digits this season as the Red Devils are now 2-3 on the year heading into the bye week.
Clewiston jumped out in front on the second play from scrimmage with a 70-yard touchdown run. A missed extra point left it at 6-0.
Ja’Marion Davis and the Avon Park offense took over around midfield. Big Red came out and utilized all four downs to extend its drive but a penalty on the ensuing first down left the Red Devils behind the chains. Three incompletions and a five-yard rush later, Avon Park punted the ball away.
The Tigers took the ball right down the field and scored thanks to a few chunk plays they scored from inside the five on first and goal. Another failed point after attempt had the Tigers leading 12-0 with a little under five minutes left in the first quarter.
Davis and Co. once again had a positive start to its drive with a couple of first downs on the ground. Then another penalty flag was thrown. That eliminated all of Avon Park’s progress and forced them into a passing situation. Davis took the snap, rolled right and threw the ball down field looking for his receiver to make a play on the ball. Unfortunately the Clewiston defensive back made an even better one to intercept the Red Devils quarterback.
Avon Park got Clewiston into a fourth and one at midfield but the Tigers picked up. Next play was a 49-yard pass down the field that set up another short yardage touchdown run. The Red Devils blocked the following PAT and Clewiston led 18-0.
That seemed to be the common theme in the first half of the contest for Avon Park. Coach Lee Albritton felt his team wasn’t playing too bad and hung in there with the Tigers. It was just little things like penalties or negative plays that kept the offense from continuing drives. Then small things like missed tackles or assignments allowed Clewiston to bust off the big plays it did.
Albritton said it was the second quarter when things got out of hand. Avon Park was unsuccessful its next two drives and Clewiston turned around and put the ball in the endzone to break 30 points.
Then a fumble on a Red Devils’ kick return gave the Tigers possession inside the AP 10. Two plays and extra point later, Clewiston led 38-0.
Avon Park put together a good drive with the half winding down but a sack of Davis on second down kept the Red Devils in the second half.
For all the follies in the first half, Albritton said his team came out in the second 30 minutes and played much better. They came out and showed some fight.
The Red Devils punted to start the third quarter but got the ball back almost immediately thanks to a fumble forced by Jamall Charles on defense. And Avon Park took advantage, as Nick Rowe punched it in from seven yards out. The Red Devils were on the board trailing 38-7.
Rowe led the team with 44 rushing yards on 11 carries along with his team’s only touchdown.
“The halftime conversation was about fighting for pride,” Albritton said. “We’re playing for pride in the second half and I thought they did a very good job and nobody had a bad attitude. And we came out and we played prideful football in the second half so I was proud of them for that.”
The Tigers essentially ran the rest of the clock out after that as most of the final two quarters were played with a running clock. That ended was seemed like a frustrating night for an Avon Park team that played as hard as it could.
Jerdarion Hilton led the defense with seven solo tackles while Charles had five solo tackles plus the forced fumble.
Albritton and his team now head into the bye week looking to get right and maybe get a little healthy. The Red Devils lost a pair of offensive linemen in the game as both Roger Todd and Steven Vazquez went down. Albritton mentioned they were fortunate the injuries happened heading into the week off.
Albritton said they hope to work on how the team handles adversity and when things aren’t going his team’s way. They’ll work on keeping a positive attitude throughout. They’ll also go back to strengthen what they do well.
“We got to go back to the basics as far as what’s our identity as a team,” Albritton said. “I think we have the offensive line where we can run the football pretty well and then we can use passes to open up the run game as well and the run could open up the pass for us.”
The Avon Park Red Devils’ have a bye and their next game comes on the road against Fort Meade on Oct. 15.