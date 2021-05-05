The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of May gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the end of the last quarter moon phase and the end of a weak lunar activity phase as a strong new moon phase begins Saturday.
So, today through Friday anglers can expect challenging fishing, however the moon will be moving into the path of solar energy next week, a few days after the new moon occurs Tuesday. The feed rating will climb to eight Sunday and Monday and slightly higher Tuesday and next Wednesday. And the second half of next week the moon will be at full strength, causing fish to feed every other day. So plan accordingly.
The weather forecast predicts a daily wind change; south today, west Thursday, north Friday and east Saturday. Wind speeds will be in the ideal speed of eight to twelve mph all four days. Sunday through next Wednesday a southerly wind at ideal speeds will occur, which is perfect for a strong new moon phase—six to nine mph speeds are forecasted.
The sun-to-cloud ratio today and Thursday will be ideal with an even mix of fifty-fifty percent. Friday and the weekend bright sunlight will prevail and continue into the first half of next week. So anglers can expect fish to be holding tight to cover over the next seven days. Mass feeding activity and bright sunshine will keep fish close to protective cover while being driven to feed by solar and lunar activity. A pitcher and flipper’s dream scenario.
Baitfish type baits are producing off the charts right now. If it looks like a bass or panfish yearling it will produce a strike. Dark greens are most productive, followed by dark browns, blues, and junebug colors. And of course black and blue and black and grey are always productive no matter what the season and time of day is.
And it should be noted that if you’re fishing very clear water with high visibility, pearl white baits with grey, yellow, or black flash colors are a very good selection as are all bright combination of green, pumpkin, brown, blue and yellow or gold.
May is the month of a…. ‘Once in a lifetime fish’. The odds of experiencing the fish of a lifetime are exceptionally high right now. Don’t miss out…now is the time to boat a monster. They’re feeding like crazy.
Best Fishing Days: Saturday during the morning and midday hours, atmospheric pressure will be on the rise as a perfect north wind brings high pressure into the state. During the early afternoon winds will shift out of the east. Fish will be feeding prior to the wind shift throughout shoreline feeding areas.
If the weather forecast proves to be accurate, there will be plenty of daily pressure change and ideal southern fishing winds which will generate well above average feeding activity Sunday through Wednesday. Tuesday’s strong new moon should be the best fishing day of the month.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:10 a.m. and sunrise at 6:43 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same rating until the weekend when a strong new moon phase begins. A feed rating of five to six will occur from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 2:51 p.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rating until the weekend when a rating of four occurs from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon, June 7-13 strong new moon, 21-27 super full moon (note: feed rating of new moon in May and June will be five and ten points higher respectively, than the super full moons of both months due to the moon being directly in the path of solar energy, producing a much higher rate of lunar interference).
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.75feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open four inches, flowing 70 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.75and the low level 37.50’. The high level will be dropped gradually to a maximum of 38.25’ by June and minimum will remain at 37.50’ until July. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
