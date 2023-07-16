The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong new moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy the best fishing of the month as a strong new moon produces well-above average feeding activity during the midday period.
The best fishing of the month has arrived so get out on the water and put a line in the water.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The new moon occurs Monday and the lunar high today. Combined both lunar factors will produce the highest feed-rating of the month today through Tuesday. Anglers can expect an eight rating or slightly better during the late morning through the early afternoon hours today through Tuesday.
Weather Factors: Cloud-cover will prevail over the sunshine today through Tuesday. Expect fish to not be tight to protective cover but instead moving throughout cover when the sun is not shining brightly. Winds will be at ideal speeds of 8-10 mph all week. Wind direction will be out of the west today and Monday, then from the south on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday an east wind occurs but switches to a southwest direction on Friday. Next weekend a 10-12 mph west wind is forecasted.
This week has a greater potential of being dangerous due to the prime fishing period of the day occurring when thunderstorm and lightning activity is most likely. And the forecast is predicting active thunderstorm activity daily during the best fishing period of the day. So be alert and play it safe. Fairly sure you don’t want your headstone to say, “He died from a lightning strike right after catching the largest bass of his career.” Or…do you?
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:43 p.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of eight from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 52 minutes and improves to a eight to nine feed rating on Monday. Tuesday through Thursday the feed rating declines by one number daily.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 8:00 p.m. and the sunset at 8:23 p.m. producing a feed rating of six and perhaps seven from 7-9:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 45 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until Wednesday when it declines to a four to five rating from 9-11 p.m.
A second minor period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 5:24 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:40 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5-7:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 55 minutes and will have the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today through Wednesday, a strong new moon will produce an eight feed rating or better during the midday period. Fishing 90 minutes before and after the overhead moon will give you the greatest chance to experience the best fishing of the month.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 16-19 last four days of strong new moon phase, July 29-August 3 super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon, 11-16 new moon, 26-October 1 full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: Bass use primarily sight and vibration, which they hear and sense through their ear-lateral line system. When hunting and selecting which prey to consume they monitor vibrations created by members of the food chain. I have found through experience that the greater vibration, the greater the strikes count.
For instance, when downsizing baits due to lack of action, I have found that selecting the fattest shortest baits in the tackle box, yielded the most action. The natural reason for that result is that when bass feed, they select what they sense are prey which successfully fed and thus have increased girth due to a full stomach.
I believe this is more the case with the larger, older bass, than the young smaller bass. An eight-pound bass in Istokpoga will more often than not, select the bait with the most vibration emitted when it moves.
And one more factor to consider: the more particles in the water column, the greater the vibration transfers through the water column. Therefore the so-called, “Dirty Water” transmits vibrations better than clean or clear water. Which helps explains one of several reasons why the catch rate in dirty water was always better than in clean water
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators are extremely dangerous. If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: If you’d like help finding bass on any lake email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line, Provide the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I will give you a return email with your requested guide information and a bathymetric map, which shows the hot spots. If I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.18 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open eight inches, flowing a combined 740 cubic feet per second. The rainy season lake management schedule high level is 38.25’ and the low is 37.5’, which is the lower level used if an extreme weather event occurs. The reason for the 9-inch buffer is that the lake rises six times faster than it can be lowered during extreme rainfall.
DavidPDouglass@Substack.com Personalized one-on-one bass guided trips on your boat are available. However for the past six years I’ve focused on providing gun training and use-of-force law, but would love to schedule a bass fishing experience for you if I am able to. I’m committed to Bass Angling and will continue to provide this Sunday article and publish it Sunday morning on my new Substack website, davidpdouglass@substack.com “Highlands Guns & Self-Defense”. However, if operating a firearm legally, safely and effectively is a concern to you, give me a call.