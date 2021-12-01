The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first five days of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weak super new moon, which will occur Saturday and an excellent fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, the second best fishing days of December will occur over the next five days—full moon later this month will be far better.
The moon is heading away from the solar energy path and will be it its furthest point from the solar path on Monday. Saturday morning the moon becomes full and arrives closest to earth---perigee---two hours and seventeen minutes later (“Super” status occurs when the perigee and, new or full moons, both occur within twenty-four hours). Therefore the new moon will be technically ‘super’ while being the weakest ‘super’ new moon of this year and next year.
The weather forecast for the next five days could not be better. There will be no high winds, which is to be expected during the weakest lunar days of the month. And winds will switch daily and average between five and seven mph. Temperatures will remain stable at a high-low average of seventy-nine to fifty-five degrees daily.
Atmospheric pressure change will be too gradual to make a difference over the next five days. And thus ‘fish adjustment activity’ will rise above-average rates only when the influence of the new moon enhances the daily three solar periods. Thursday through Sunday. So don’t expect too much out of this ‘super new moon’. But remember this is the home of the Florida largemouth bass, largest freshwater bass in the world. And they don’t listen to me…or any other bass prognosticator.
Time to roll the dice for a….seven pounder. Nothing fights harder and jumps higher and puts on, a show of a lifetime. I’ve heard it said on several occasions when guiding clients, something close to the following, “Wow, that seven pounder fought as hard as my ‘X’ during our divorce proceedings…impressive!!” (It is true that both women and men clients have voiced that same sentiment after boating a seven pound bass)
And yes, I did refrain from informing my female clients that male largemouth Florida bass never get larger than three to four pounds during their lifetime. And even referred to their catch in accordance with their X’s first name which they assigned to the fish when we took pictures.
For the record, I’ve never married a Chloe, but it was the name all impressive fighting bass were assigned over my career. In truth, she was the one I wished I had landed, in essence the one that got away…a tribute of sorts. .
Best Fishing Days: With the weak super new moon occurring Saturday at 7:45 a.m. and the moon arriving at the closest orbit point to earth at 10:02 a.m. the feed rating will improve to a six rating during the early morning hours. However one day later the moon will be completely out of the solar energy path, which means the lunar-solar interference activity will be very weak….even though the new moon will be in ‘super’ status.
And as is always the case during the new and full moon monthly phases, the two or three days before and after each of the two lunar phases, will produce better-than-average fishing results. Such is the cases this weekend, albeit, a barely better-than-average feed rating will occur---will still be better fishing than the previous three to four days…by a little.
If I were a betting man, and I am when it comes to the art of angling….a few other things in life, I’d put my money and effort Saturday first, then Friday, followed by Sunday which could be a pre-front day (no temperature change but an east to north wind change). And Thursday will produce one hundred percent sunshine so if you’re a flipper and pitcher type angler, fish will be exactly where you want to find them…tight to cover.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:46 a.m. and solar noon at 12:15 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases in feed rating gradually, topping-out at a six rating Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. when the weak super new moon occurs. Sunday the moon will be completely out of the solar energy path (low solar point) which will causes the feed rating to drop significantly to a four rating from 12-3 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 3:33 p.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and gradually improves to a four rating Friday and Saturday evening. Sunday the feed rating drops to a two to three rating from 5-7:30 p.m.
The second minor fishing period starts to occur Friday when the moonrise occurs at 6:08 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:01 a.m. A feed rating of four will occur from 5:30-7:30 a.m. Saturday a feed rating of four and perhaps five will occur from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Sunday a feed rating of three to four will occur from 6:30-9:30 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are three inches and flowing a combined 360 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 39.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
