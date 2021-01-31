The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of January and the first week of February gives angler the weak lunar days of the month and a typical winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will experience the best success during the warmest water temperature period of the day.
The moon will be arriving at its closest orbit point to earth Wednesday but while it is moving away from the solar energy path to earth. Therefore lunar influence on fish and wildlife will be weak over the next nine days.
Currently there is a rare occurrence of a ‘low pressure’ cold front entering the state. Over the next twenty-four hours atmospheric pressure will drop 0.30 In Hg and temperatures will drop twenty degrees. A fifteen mph south wind will occur today followed by a strong west wind in the twenty plus mph range Monday. Tuesday a fifteen plus mph west wind will drop temperatures another five degrees with lows in the middle to upper thirties.
Today therefore will be a pre-front fishing day, with fish adjustment activity being very heavy….downward and away from shoreline shallows. Fishing the deepest shoreline vegetation areas will be productive. Open water grass beds close to shoreline feeding areas will also be holding fish.
Conditions will start to warm back up starting Wednesday, which is when the lunar perigee occurs. The last quarter moon occurs Thursday and a warm ideal fishing wind from the south occurs Friday through next Sunday. And if the extended weather forecast is correct, Friday will also be a pre-front fishing day.
The first two week of February will only be half as good as the last ten days of the month. The best fishing days this month occur from the Feb. 24-28. The new moon will be weak this month, producing a five rating Feb. 10-12. Other than those eight days this month, anglers will have to work hard and have a lot of luck to achieve success. So unless there’s a warming weather trend on the horizon this month fishing will be very challenging.
The Good News however is, large trophy bass feed heavy in pre-spawn and post-spawn periods. The “Big Girls” will not be paying much attention to the daily fishing factors during those days before and after the spawning effort. The ‘need-to-feed’ will be the motivating factor so she’ll be at ambush points in feeding areas. The anglers who understand her habits and know her areas, will have successful hunting efforts.
Big Bass Anglers, it’s time to go on the stalk because the biggest bass in the lake know how to feed successfully in the cold slow temperatures which make her spawn, which happens to be when all other fish slow way down to speeds she can easily achieve a successful ambush.
The Florida winter season slows fish down, triggering the monster bass move into ambush strategies within traditional feeding areas. The experienced bass anglers know they might only have one or two bites all day while in the hunt, and the odds are good it will be….huge. The challenge is …on!
Best Fishing Days: This week the best fishing days will occur Friday through next weekend. With that said however, a ‘low’ pressure cold front is entering the state today, so fish will be on the move downward and away from shoreline shallows. And as always the case, when fish adjust, they feed, and this could occur today, and this afternoon ‘could’ be better than the 3-4 rating as a result.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:17 p.m. and solar noon at 12:40 p.m. producing a feed rate of 3-4 from 1-4 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating. Thursday the underfoot moon will occur with the sunset creating a 4-5 rating from 5-7:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:24 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:13 a.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 7-10 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and remains at the same feed rating. Friday the moonset and solar noon occur at the same time to create a 3-4 rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 25-31 full moon, February 8-14 new moon, Feb. 24-March 2 strong full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.46 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open one inch as of yesterday morning, flowing 150 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com