AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils lost a hard fought game against the Tenoroc Titans on Tuesday night in Avon Park 17-6.
After a scoreless first inning, the Titans posted four runs in the top of the second to take a 4-0 lead.
Avon Park battled back in the bottom half of the second, cutting the Titans lead in half as a leadoff single by Skyler Navarro and a walk to Coyanna Bellamy both resulted in runs.
Destiny Beck singled to drive in Navarro to make the score 4-1 and a ground ball to second base later by L. Madison brought in Bellamy to make the score 4-2 after two innings.
The Red Devils hit a bump in the third inning after getting two of the first three batters out. Six straight base hit to include two triples allowed six runs to cross the plate as Tenoroc extended their lead to eight at 10-2.
A leadoff walk to Kylee Givens and a single by Thalia Sanchez would lead to a run for the Red Devils in the bottom of the third. A passed ball allowed Givens and Sanchez to advance to third and second respectively and Givens scored on a groundball by Bellamy as the Red Devils trailed 10-3 after three innings.
The Titans added four more runs in the fourth inning on six hits as they widened their lead to 14-3.
Avon Park, after being held scoreless in the fourth and holding the Titans empty in the fifth, rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
A single by Givens, a walk to Sanchez and a single by Navarro loaded the bases with no outs to start the inning. Bellamy singled to drive in Givens for the first run of the inning, leaving the bases loaded with no outs. Tenoroc got a force out at home on a ground ball by Beck as the bases stayed loaded with one out.
Alysha Popa singled to drive in Navarro for Avon Park’s second run of the inning. Tenoroc got the force at home for their second out before Madison drove in the third run with a single as the Red Devils cut the Titans lead back to single digits after five innings, 14-6.
Avon Park could not get any closer, after a scoreless six inning, the Titans added three runs in the top of the seventh to make the final score 17-6.
Beck and Navarro led the Red Devils with three hits each and Bellamy drove in two runs. Navarro also pitched a complete game striking out one and walking only one.
The Avon Park Red Devils will host the Frostproof Bulldogs Friday night at 6:30 p.m.