The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of May and the first week of June gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the weakest lunar activity of the next twenty-eight days and the beginning of the rainy season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will benefit from a high pressure system today and Monday which will force fish into shoreline shallow feeding areas over the next twenty-four hours.
Today is the day to go fishing. All freshwater fish will be feeding where we all like to find them…in the shallows.
We are going to now enter into the rainy season weather pattern which will last three to four months. Except for today, atmospheric pressure change will be minimal, wind speeds will be ideal for a few days and non-existent for a day or two. An east wind will be the norm except for when tropical storm activity produces a southerly wind. And cloud-cover most days will be an even mix which is always good, until a storm system dominates with overcast conditions.
As temperatures gradually climb and water temps average in the mid-eighty degree range and higher, dissolved oxygen rates decline and fish digestion rates decline with it. Fish will enter a stressed state as their bodies metabolisms are at high speed but digestion rates at a very slow speed.
Bass for instance will actually lose weight during the months of July and August, as they are unable to digest food unless they find healthy vegetation which is producing dissolved oxygen during bright sunny days. But for the month of June water temperatures will be at the top of the ideal feeding temperature range of seventy to eight-four degrees. So plenty of great fishing will occur through June.
The moon’s effect of triggering ‘fish adjustment activity’ will be weak for the next seven days. However, the second week of June a very strong new moon will occur one day before the moon arrives directly into the path of solar energy. A feed rating of nine will occur June 9-11 as a result. And the fourth week of June the lunar perigee will occur thirty-two hour before the moon becomes full, which means the ‘super’ designation will not apply. Never the less, the full moon of June 23-25 will produce a seven to eight rating.
Best Fishing Days: Today will be the best fishing day of the next four days due to a strong high pressure system which started yesterday afternoon. Pressure began to climb from 29.86 In Hg yesterday afternoon and will climb to30.07 In Hg by sunset today. Pressure will top-out at 30.14 In Hg during the moonset period on Monday. It is possible that fish could continue to feed until Monday midday. Fish are moving up into shoreline shallows today and feeding as they adjust upward. Depending on the lake, feeding activity could last twenty-four to thirty hours.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:48 p.m. and the sunset at 8:15 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 10:39 a.m. and solar noon at 1:23 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases to a four rating Tuesday through the remainder of the week and becomes the major fishing period of the day.
Safety Notices: Alligators are in the mating season right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning will become a concern as the rainy season weather pattern forms. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 7-13 strong new moon, 21-27 super full moon (note: feed rating of new moon in May and June will be five and ten points higher respectively, than the super full moons of both months due to the moon being directly in the path of solar energy, producing a much higher rate of lunar interference).
The lake level is at 38.00feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open two feet and flowing a total of 330 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25and the low level 37.50'.
